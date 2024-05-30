To The Members of Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial results (the "Statement") of Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited (the Company) which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and statement of Profit and loss, and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statement including summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, these annual standalone annual financial results:-

(a) are presented in accordance with the7 requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and (b) give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net loss and other financial information for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to Note 35 of the Statement, regarding the expiry of license agreement between Oxford Limited ("Oxford") and the Company ("Vasa") during the year due to permanent discontinuance of business operations and activities by Oxford due to Covid-19 impact. Due to expiry of the agreement and as a contractual obligation, company has to either return the goods to Oxford or dispose the stock as the contractual terms. Since the company has not performed any of the disposal activity, we are unable to comment on the recovery and realisability of the reported stock.

Further, pending impairment review by the Company of all the assets and liabilities as at March 31, 2024, no provision in the books of account has been made by the Company. In the at impairment by the Company & pending confirmation, we are unable to comment on the Recoverable / payable amount with regards to said terms and consequential impact, if any, on the Statement.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those

SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the AS financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us, including those procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue Recognition Revenue is measured net of discounts, rebates and incentives earned by customers on the Companys sales. Our audit procedures included: Revenue is recognized when the control of the underlying products has been transferred to the customer. There is a risk of revenue being overstated due to fraud resulting from the pressure on management to achieve performance targets at the reporting period end. Assessing the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to exports, discounts, rebates and incentives by comparing with applicable accounting standards. Revenue in respect of export sales may not be correctly reflected in the financials on account of different foreign exchange rates. Performing substantive testing (including year- end cutoff testing) by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included sales invoices/contracts and shipping documents. Assessing the accuracy and consistency in respect of foreign exchange rates derived for recording export sales. Considered the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in respect of revenue. 2. Inventory Valuation Inventories are held at the lower of cost and net realizable value (NRV). Our audit procedures included: Due to high volume and nature of products, the company is dealing with and the absence of adequate records, valuation of inventory may be misstated. Assessing the appropriateness of the inventory valuation method followed by the management and by comparing with applicable accounting standards. Also, NRV is being based on the assumptions / judgment of the management. Inappropriate assumptions of NRV can impact the assessment of the carrying value of inventories. Performing substantive testing (including year – end cutoff testing) by selecting samples of inward and outward movement of inventory during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included sales invoices/purchase invoice and bill of entry. Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys internal controls over the Net Realizable Value (NRV) assessment. 3. Recoverability of Indirect Tax Receivables As at March 31, 2024, other current assets in respect of balance with revenue authorities include GST Refund (incl. TRAN 1 Balance) and MVAT Refund amounting to INR 36.83 Lakhs which are pending adjudication. We have involved our internal experts to review the nature of the amounts recoverable, the sustainability and the likelihood of recoverability upon final resolution. 4. Litigations &Claims Our procedures included: The Company operates in complex regulatory environment, exposing it to a variety of different central and state laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. In this regulatory environment, there is an inherent risk of litigations and claims. Reviewing the outstanding litigations against the Company for consistency with the previous years. Enquire and obtain explanations for movement during the year. Consequently, provisions and contingent liability disclosures may arise from direct and indirect tax proceedings, legal proceedings, including regulatory and other government/department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. Discussing the status of significantly known actual and potential litigations with the senior management personnel who have knowledge of these matters and assessing their responses. Management applies significant judgment in estimating the likelihood of the future outcome in each case when considering whether, and how much, to provide or in determining the required disclosure for the potential exposure of each matter. Reading the latest correspondence between the Company and the various tax/legal authorities and review of correspondence with / legal opinions obtained by the management, from external legal advisors, where applicable, for significant matters and considering the same in evaluating the appropriateness of the Companys provisions or disclosures on such matters. These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each legal case progress. Examining the Companys legal expenses and reading the minutes of the board meetings, in order to ensure that all cases have been identified. Given the inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures across the Company and the judgment necessary to estimate the amount of provisions required or to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. With respect to tax matters, involving our tax specialists, and discussing with the Companys tax officers, their views and strategies on significant cases, as well as the related technical grounds relating to their conclusions based on applicable tax laws. Assessing the decisions and rationale for provisions held or for decisions not to record provisions or make disclosures. For those matters where management concluded that no provisions should be recorded, considered the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern & Subsequent Events

We draw attention to Note 4 & 5 of the Statement in view of potential impact of Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown on business, the outcome of which cannot be presently ascertained and other matters mentioned above. The Company continues to incur losses and its current liabilities exceed current assets, its manufacturing operations haven temporarily

46 ANNUAL REPORT – 2023-2024 suspended and there is considerable decline in the level of operations. Further, the Company has defaulted in repayment of its borrowings and payment of statutory dues during the financial year 2023-24 and the lenders have turned the account as Non-performing Assets ("NPA") These events raise significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a "Going Concern". These events or conditions, along with other matters indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone annual financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone annual financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone annual financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors reports: However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone annual financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses a qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) No managerial remuneration was paid during the FY 2023-24. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

Other Matters

The standalone annual financial results include the results for the half year ended 31st March, 2024 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the half year of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.

For Amit Ray & Company

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 000483C

CA Nag Bhushan Rao Partner Membership No. 073144 UDIN:24073144BKBJNZ9320

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VASA RETAIL AND OVERSEAS LIMITED

With reference to the Annexure "A" referred to in Paragraph 1 under the hearing "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipments

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and investment properties.

(b) We are informed that the Company physically verifies its assets over a three year period. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this policy, the Company has physically verified some of the fixed assets on sample basis during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such physical verification. However, the record relating to physical verification has not been maintained by the Company.

(c) There are no immovable properties in the name of the company. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Inventories

(a) As per information and explanation provided to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies on such physical verification were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, the company does not maintain adequate inventory records; therefore we are unable to give our opinion on discrepancies between book records and physical inventory. We have relied upon the certificate provided by the management of the company for the quantity as well as the amount of inventory and accordingly the same has been considered by us.

(b) As disclosed in the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

3. Compliance under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013

(a) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnership.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(c) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. Compliance under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

The company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

5. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder while accepting deposits The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. Maintenance of cost records: As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act.

7. Deposit of Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we observed that there were delays in amounts deposited with appropriate authorities for amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), Employees State Insurance, Cess and other material statutory dues. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of wealth tax.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amount payable which were outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the due date consist of:

Sr No. Tax Payable Amount In Rs. (lacs) 1 GST Payable 19.99 2 TDS Payable 6.64 3 Provident Fund Payable 1.04 4 ESIC Payable 0.17 5 Profession Tax 0.90 6 Income Tax 19.88

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, custom duty and goods and service tax as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8.Reporting on Undisclosed Income:

The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. Repayment of Loans

(a) The Company has defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to the banks and financial institutions as follows:

Sr No. Nature of Borrowing including debt securities Amount not paid on due date. (Rs. in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any 1 Federal Bank - Term Loan 780.71 Both 1004 2 Federal Bank - PCFC Limit 289.53 Both 1092 Classified as NPA on 28.10.2021 3 Federal Bank - Cash Credit 592.50 Both 912 4 Axis Bank – Cash Credit 145.91 Both 821 Classified 5 Axis Bank – GECL 80.50 Both 949 as NPA on 6 Bajaj Finance – Term Loan 37.25 Both 1023 30.11.2021 7 Clix Capital – Term 30.11 Both 1095 Loan 8 Fedbank Financial – 206.71 Both 943 GECL 9 Aditya Birla – GECL 5.07 Both 942 10 Clix Capital - GECL 7.02 Both 911 11 Fedbank Financial – Term Loan 23.34 Both 1095

Note: No. of days delay is calculated from last repayment date till March 31, 2024.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. Utilization of money raised by public offers and term loan for which they raised

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. Reporting of fraud during the period

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. Compliance by Nidhi Company regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. Related Party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Reporting on Internal Audit

(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company were not available for the period under audit.

15. Reporting on Non cash Transactions with Directors

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. Reporting on Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act

(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the /Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

17. Reporting on Cash Losses

The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to INR 24.78 Lakhs in the current financial year as well as INR 1253.45 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Reporting on Auditors Resignation

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is applicable.

19. Reporting on Financial Position

On the basis of financial ratios disclosed in Note 39 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, it has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet. Also, since the Company continues to incur loss, current liabilities exceed current assets and Company has defaulted in repayment of borrowings, payment of regulatory and statutory dues, these events indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

20. Reporting on CSR Compliance

The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

21. Reporting on Consolidated Financial Statements

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, reporting on consolidated financial statements is not applicable to company.

For Amit Ray & Co. Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 000483C

CA Nag Bhushan Rao Partner Membership No: 073144 UDIN: 24073144BKBJNZ9320 Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VASA RETAIL AND OVERSEAS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Vasa Retail and Overseas Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that -

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and 3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified as at March 31, 2024: (a) The company has designed and implemented internal financial controls and the same are operating effectively. However, as informed, documentation of such control is not available and is still under progress as at year end.

(b) Balances of Trade Receivables, Trade Payables, Other Liabilities and Loan & Advances are subject to confirmations.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting; such that there is reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects / possible effects of the material weaknesses described above under Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has, in all material respects an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

We have considered material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and these material weaknesses affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 [our audit report dated May 30, 2024 which expressed a qualified opinion on those financial statements of the Company].

For Amit Ray & Co. Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 000483C

CA Nag Bhushan Rao

Partner Membership No: 073144 UDIN: 24073144BKBJNZ9320

Place: Mumbai Date: 30.05.2024