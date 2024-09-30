Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting (including remote e-voting) for the 7th Annual General Meeting is Monday, 23rd September, 2024. Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report and Voting Results under Reg. 44(3) of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)