Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹36.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.86
Day's High₹35.75
Day's Low₹35.75
52 Week's High₹92.8
52 Week's Low₹24.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.47
P/E25.67
EPS1.42
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.6
9.43
9.11
8.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.07
9.13
7.91
7.13
Net Worth
21.67
18.56
17.02
15.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
29.16
53.46
51.5
yoy growth (%)
-45.45
3.82
Raw materials
-23.03
-47.18
-46.36
As % of sales
78.98
88.23
90.02
Employee costs
-1.55
-1.66
-0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.11
1.6
1.35
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.39
-0.35
Working capital
-0.34
0.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.45
3.82
Op profit growth
13.18
1.33
EBIT growth
15.77
10.46
Net profit growth
31.74
20.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,474.45
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.3
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
742.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.27
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.72
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narendrasinh Chauhan
Executive Director
Jagrutiben Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashmi Patel
Director
Ankurbhai Maheshbhai Prabtani
Independent Director
Neelabh Kaushik
Independent Director
Apeksha Vyas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd
Summary
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm on July 30, 2013 at Bhavnagar, Gujarat under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Shubhlaxmi Jewellers pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated June 10, 2013 entered between Narendrasinh Chauhan and Jitendrasinh Chauhan. Further, the aforementioned Partnership Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited and obtained a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated May 02, 2018.The Company made an IPO consisting a Fresh Issue of 25,04,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.51 Crore in November, 2018.The Company is engaged in retail and wholesale business of various jewelleries and ornaments made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones. The product includes necklace, Mangalsutra, Patla, chains, mala, kandoro, poncho, payal, rings, armlet, pendants, bracelets, bangles and other wedding jewelleries. Further, the Company purchase readymade jewelleries from independent jewellers. In addition to retail operations, it also sell the jewelries on a wholesale basis to other jewellery retailers in Gujarat. The showroom is located at Bhavnagar. This showroom was set up in year 2013 having total area of 27,000 sq. ft. Apart from this, the Company deals jewelleries certified by BIS Hallmark. The Quality Assurance Depa
Read More
The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd is ₹31.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd is 25.67 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd is ₹24.05 and ₹92.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.30%, 3 Years at 28.45%, 1 Year at -56.94%, 6 Month at 8.97%, 3 Month at -12.38% and 1 Month at 42.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.