Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd Share Price

35.75
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High35.75
  • 52 Wk High92.8
  • Prev. Close36.45
  • Day's Low35.75
  • 52 Wk Low 24.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.86
  • P/E25.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0

Prev. Close

36.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2.86

Day's High

35.75

Day's Low

35.75

52 Week's High

92.8

52 Week's Low

24.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.47

P/E

25.67

EPS

1.42

Divi. Yield

0

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.21%

Non-Promoter- 39.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.6

9.43

9.11

8.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.07

9.13

7.91

7.13

Net Worth

21.67

18.56

17.02

15.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

29.16

53.46

51.5

yoy growth (%)

-45.45

3.82

Raw materials

-23.03

-47.18

-46.36

As % of sales

78.98

88.23

90.02

Employee costs

-1.55

-1.66

-0.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.11

1.6

1.35

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.13

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.39

-0.35

Working capital

-0.34

0.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.45

3.82

Op profit growth

13.18

1.33

EBIT growth

15.77

10.46

Net profit growth

31.74

20.48

No Record Found

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,474.45

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.3

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

742.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.27

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.72

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narendrasinh Chauhan

Executive Director

Jagrutiben Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashmi Patel

Director

Ankurbhai Maheshbhai Prabtani

Independent Director

Neelabh Kaushik

Independent Director

Apeksha Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd

Summary

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm on July 30, 2013 at Bhavnagar, Gujarat under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Shubhlaxmi Jewellers pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated June 10, 2013 entered between Narendrasinh Chauhan and Jitendrasinh Chauhan. Further, the aforementioned Partnership Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited and obtained a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated May 02, 2018.The Company made an IPO consisting a Fresh Issue of 25,04,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.51 Crore in November, 2018.The Company is engaged in retail and wholesale business of various jewelleries and ornaments made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones. The product includes necklace, Mangalsutra, Patla, chains, mala, kandoro, poncho, payal, rings, armlet, pendants, bracelets, bangles and other wedding jewelleries. Further, the Company purchase readymade jewelleries from independent jewellers. In addition to retail operations, it also sell the jewelries on a wholesale basis to other jewellery retailers in Gujarat. The showroom is located at Bhavnagar. This showroom was set up in year 2013 having total area of 27,000 sq. ft. Apart from this, the Company deals jewelleries certified by BIS Hallmark. The Quality Assurance Depa
Company FAQs

What is the Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd share price today?

The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd is ₹31.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd is 25.67 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd is ₹24.05 and ₹92.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd?

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.30%, 3 Years at 28.45%, 1 Year at -56.94%, 6 Month at 8.97%, 3 Month at -12.38% and 1 Month at 42.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

