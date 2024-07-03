Summary

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm on July 30, 2013 at Bhavnagar, Gujarat under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Shubhlaxmi Jewellers pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated June 10, 2013 entered between Narendrasinh Chauhan and Jitendrasinh Chauhan. Further, the aforementioned Partnership Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited and obtained a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated May 02, 2018.The Company made an IPO consisting a Fresh Issue of 25,04,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.51 Crore in November, 2018.The Company is engaged in retail and wholesale business of various jewelleries and ornaments made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones. The product includes necklace, Mangalsutra, Patla, chains, mala, kandoro, poncho, payal, rings, armlet, pendants, bracelets, bangles and other wedding jewelleries. Further, the Company purchase readymade jewelleries from independent jewellers. In addition to retail operations, it also sell the jewelries on a wholesale basis to other jewellery retailers in Gujarat. The showroom is located at Bhavnagar. This showroom was set up in year 2013 having total area of 27,000 sq. ft. Apart from this, the Company deals jewelleries certified by BIS Hallmark. The Quality Assurance Depa

