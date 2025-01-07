iifl-logo-icon 1
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.05
(-1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

29.16

53.46

51.5

yoy growth (%)

-45.45

3.82

Raw materials

-23.03

-47.18

-46.36

As % of sales

78.98

88.23

90.02

Employee costs

-1.55

-1.66

-0.77

As % of sales

5.33

3.12

1.49

Other costs

-1.77

-2.15

-1.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.09

4.02

3.74

Operating profit

2.79

2.46

2.43

OPM

9.57

4.61

4.72

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.13

-0.33

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.72

-0.75

Other income

0.05

0

0

Profit before tax

2.11

1.6

1.35

Taxes

-0.51

-0.39

-0.35

Tax rate

-24.51

-24.42

-25.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.59

1.2

1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.59

1.2

1

yoy growth (%)

31.74

20.48

NPM

5.46

2.26

1.94

