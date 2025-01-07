Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
29.16
53.46
51.5
yoy growth (%)
-45.45
3.82
Raw materials
-23.03
-47.18
-46.36
As % of sales
78.98
88.23
90.02
Employee costs
-1.55
-1.66
-0.77
As % of sales
5.33
3.12
1.49
Other costs
-1.77
-2.15
-1.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.09
4.02
3.74
Operating profit
2.79
2.46
2.43
OPM
9.57
4.61
4.72
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.33
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.72
-0.75
Other income
0.05
0
0
Profit before tax
2.11
1.6
1.35
Taxes
-0.51
-0.39
-0.35
Tax rate
-24.51
-24.42
-25.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.59
1.2
1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.59
1.2
1
yoy growth (%)
31.74
20.48
NPM
5.46
2.26
1.94
