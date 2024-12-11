|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 In reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Regulations) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing company we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the was held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 has inter alia considered (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024.
