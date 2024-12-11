To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 In reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Regulations) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing company we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the was held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 has inter alia considered (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)