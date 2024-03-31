Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 6th Board Report of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of your company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 is given below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

The brief financial results are as under FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 6835.71 7,760.15 ADD: Other Income 73.20 37.99 Total Revenue (A) 6908.91 7,798.14 EXPENSES Employee Benefit Expenses 128.70 119.78 Finance Cost 110.19 109.75 Depreciation 19.80 14.11 Other Expenses 6481.87 7,415.73 Total Expenses(B) 6740.56 7,659.37 Profit before Tax (A) - (B) 168.35 138.77 Less: TAX Expense 46.45 37.12 Profit after Tax 121.90 101.65 Earnings per Share 1.22 1.18

2. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

Your Company has reported total income of Rs. 6835.71 Lakhs for the year ended on March 31, 2024 compared to previous year total income of Rs. 7760.15 Lakh for the year ended on March 31, 2023. The net profit after tax for the year ended on March 31, 2024 under review amounted to Rs. 121.90 Lakhs compared to previous year ended on March 31, 2023 amounted to Rs. 101.62 Lakhs.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There were no changes in the nature of business of your company during the year under review.

4. ANNUAL RETURN:

The details forming part of "Annual Return" in Form MGT-7, as required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is made available on the website of the company i.e. www.shubhlaxmiltd.in.

5. BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE:

The Directors of your company met at regular intervals with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to review companys policies and strategies apart from the Board matters. The notices of the meeting were given in advance. Additional meetings were held on the basis of the requirements of the company. Proper quorum was present in each meeting as per the Companies Act requirement.

6. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your directors make the following statement in term of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures for the same;

b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as on March 31, 2024 and of the profits of the company for the year ended on that date;

c) Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively;

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

7. DIVIDEND:

In order to conserve the resources of the company, your directors do not declare any dividend on its equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. Considering the growth and in order to distribute the accumulated profits, the Directors may propose the distribution of dividend in the upcoming year.

8. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ITS ADEQUACY:

Your Company has its internal financial control systems commensurate with the size of its operations, the management regularly monitors the safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, and the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records including optimal utilization of resources, reliability of its financial information and compliance and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Internal Audit Reports and significant audit observations are brought to the attention of the Audit Committee of the Company. The internal controls existing in the Company are considered to be adequate vis-a-vis the business requirements. Your Company ensures adequacy, commensurate with its current size and business, to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of laws and regulations. It is supported by the internal audit process and will be enlarged to be adequate with the growth in the business activity.

For more details on internal financial control system and their adequacy kindly refer Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

9. TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

During the year under review, Rs. 121.90 Lakhs was transferred to Surplus.

10. DEPOSITS:

Your company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the purview of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014; therefore, there was no principal or interest outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

11. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

During the year under review, your Company did not invest its fund, or provide any guarantee but has advanced loans. The same is under the limits as approved by the members of the company and is following the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

12. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is also available on the Companys website at www.shubhlaxmiltd.in. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties.

Related party transactions that were entered during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material related party transactions, i.e. transactions exceeding 10% of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statement, were entered during the year by your Company. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.

13. SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANY / IES:

Disclosures related to Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture Company for financial year 20232024:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary and Joint venture company.

There was no company which have ceased to be Subsidiary, Associate, JVs Company during the year. Performance and financial position of the Subsidiary and Joint Venture Company / ies are not to be given because such companies do not exist.

14. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There were no Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these Financial Statements relate and on the date of this report.

15. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The Company re-appointed M/s. Sanghavi & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bhavnagar as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a further term of period five (5) years on the conclusion of the 6th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 11th annual general meeting i.e. from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Your Company has appointed M/s. Parth Nair & Associates, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance to the provisions of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report in the Form MR-3 issued by the Secretarial Auditor forms part of this Report as Annexure - B.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

In accordance to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 your Company has appointed M/s Park & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bhavnagar as the Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25.

BOARDS RESPONSE ON AUDITORS QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMER MADE:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditors in their report for the year ended 31st March 2024. However, statutory auditor had reported following qualified opinion in their report for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Auditors Qualified Opinion Boards Comment on Qualified Opinion Inventories and valuation thereof are taken as verified, valued and certified by the management of the Company. Physical verification of inventories was not carried out by the Auditors. In respect of valuation of inventories, adequate documents and details for valuation of the inventories were not made available to the Auditors. In absence of such information and appropriate audit evidence, the Auditors have relied upon the explanations furnished to them by the management. Impact quantified by auditors are ascertainable. The explanations furnished by the management are accurate and reliable.

During the year, there were no instances of frauds reported by auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The provision relating to Section 134(3)(m) read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption, earnings and outgo in foreign exchange during the financial year 2023-24 has been stated as under:

a) Conservation of energy -

i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy- Your Company applies stringent control systems to monitor day to day power consumption. It ensures optimal usage of energy and mitigates wastage to the extent possible.

ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy - NIL

iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipment - NIL

b) Technology absorption - Your company has no activities relating to technology absorption. Hence, nothing is reported here.

c) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo - NIL

17. DIRECTOR AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

There were changes in the Board of Directors of the company in the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel has been summarized in the Corporate Information of the company forming part of this report.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of the independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

18. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION PROCESS BY BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own Performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and other Committees.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgement, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Since the Companys securities are listed on Emerge SME Platform of NSE, by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence Corporate Governance does not form part of this report.

20. COMMITTEES:

The Composition of various Committees of your Company as on 31.03.2024 was as below:

Audit Committee:

Sr No. Name of Director Designation Position in the Committee 1 Neelabh Kaushik Independent Director Chairman 2 Apeksha Sanjaykumar Vyas Independent Director Member 3 Narendrasinh Jesingbhai Chauhan Chairman cum Managing Director Member

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Sr No. Name of Director Designation Position in the Committee 1 Neelabh Kaushik Independent Director Member 2 Apeksha Sanjaykumar Vyas Independent Director Chairman 3 Ankurbhai Maheshbhai Prabtani Non - Executive Director Member

Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

Sr No. Name of Director Designation Position in the Committee 1 Neelabh Kaushik Independent Director Chairman 2 Apeksha Sanjaykumar Vyas Independent Director Member 3 Narendrasinh Jesingbhai Chauhan Chairman cum Managing Director Member

21. POLICIES:

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks towards the key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company. Although, Board is of the opinion that there are no major risks affecting the existence of the Company.

ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

Your Company promotes ethical behaviour in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism wherein the employees are free to report illegal or unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Codes of Conduct or Corporate Governance Policies or any improper activity to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company or Chairman of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy has been duly communicated within your Company.

Under the Whistle Blower Policy, the confidentiality of those reporting violation(s) is protected, and they are not subject to any discriminatory practices. No personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee in this regard. The Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website www.shubhlaxmiltd.in.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Your Company has in place a Prevention of sexual harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

Your Company did not receive any sexual harassment complaints during the year ended on March 31, 2024. The policy adopted by the Company for Prevention of Sexual Harassment is available on its website at www.shubhlaxmiltd.in.

22. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorized share capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 is Rs. 11,00,00,000/- divided into 1,10,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 is Rs. 8,80,40,000/- divided into 88,04,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up.

23. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The remuneration paid to your Directors is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The information required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) in respect of Directors/employees of the Company is set out in accordance to the requirements.

24. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

A detailed analysis of the Companys performance is made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report

25. CEO AND CFO CERTIFICATION:

Since your Companys securities are listed on Emerge platform of NSE, by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Compliance with CEO and CFO Certification as provided under Sub- regulation 8 of Regulation 17 is not applicable. Hence, the same does not form part of this report.

26. DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SHARES:

The entire Shareholding of the Company is in DEMAT mode. The ISIN No. allotted is INE01Z401013.

27. LISTING AND DEPOSITORY FEES:

Your Company has paid Annual Listing Fee for the financial year 2024-25 to National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. according to the prescribed norms & regulations. Company has also paid Annual Custody Fee to National Securities Depository Limited and Issuer Fee to Central Depository Services (India) Limited for the financial year 2024-25.

28. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

In the preparation of the financial statements, the Company has followed the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The significant accounting policies which are consistently applied are set out in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

29. ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY:

The Company considers it is essential to protect the Earth and limited natural resources as well as the health and well-being of every person. The Company strives to achieve safety, health and environmental excellence in all aspects of its business activities. Acting responsibly with a focus on safety, health and the environment is a part of the Companys DNA.

30. HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Your Company lays emphasis on competence and commitment of its human capital recognizing its pivotal role for organizational growth. During the year, the Company maintained a record of peaceful employee relations. Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the commitment shown by the employees throughout the year.

31. FUTURE OUTLOOK:

Jewellery sector is a key driver for the Indian economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling Indias overall development and enjoys intense focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class jewellery business in the country.

Your Company is looking forward to bag new opportunities by increasing its operational efficiency and adopting latest technologies for better execution.

32. GENERAL DISCLOSURES:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the financial year under review:

• The company has filed the petition in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 for reduction of Share Capital;

• There were no material changes commitments affecting the financial position of your Company between the end of financial year (March 31, 2024) and the date of the report;

• During the period under review, none of the Auditors of the Company have reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force);

• The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India;

• The Company is not required to maintain cost records as your company does not fall under the purview of Section 148 of Companies Act, 2013.

APPRECIATIONS & ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to Shareholders for the confidence reposed by them and thank all the Clients, Dealers and other business associates for their contribution to your Companys growth. The Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of the valuable services rendered by the executive, staff and workers of the Company.

Your Board expresses its gratitude for the assistance and co-operation extended by SEBI, NSE, NSDL, CDSL, MCA, ROC, Central Government and Government of various States and other Regulatory Authorities including Local Governing Bodies.

Your Board appreciates the precious support provided by the Auditors, Lawyers and Consultants. We place on record our appreciation for the contribution made by our employees at all levels. Our consistent growth was made possible by their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support.

The Management is deeply grateful for the confidence and faith that all the stakeholders have reposed in them. Your Directors look forward for their continued support in the future for the consistent growth of the Company.