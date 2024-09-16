Summary

Phoenix Overseas Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Phoenix Commodity Export Private Limited dated December 31, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, Company name changed to Phoenix Overseas Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated December 16, 2008. Thereafter, the status of Company subsequently converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Phoenix Overseas Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 2011, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.Promoted by Aparesh Nandi, Jayanta Kumar Ghosh and Uday Narayan Singh, the Company is engaged into trading and exporting of agricultural produce and commodities such as corn, oil cakes, spices like dry red chilies, coriander, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, pulses and agricultural feed like soya bean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. It has been engaged in import of lentils, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities. Their major exports of Agricultural products and feeds are to Bangladesh among other Asian Countries. They are B2B traders, dealing majorly in corn and oil cakes. The Company maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like manufacturers, exporters, etc. in bulk quantities.Apart from these, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of bags for men and women made of jute, cotton,

