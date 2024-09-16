iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phoenix Overseas Ltd Share Price

29.1
(2.46%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.95
  • Day's High29.25
  • 52 Wk High64
  • Prev. Close28.4
  • Day's Low27.95
  • 52 Wk Low 26.35
  • Turnover (lac)12.22
  • P/E10.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Phoenix Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

27.95

Prev. Close

28.4

Turnover(Lac.)

12.22

Day's High

29.25

Day's Low

27.95

52 Week's High

64

52 Week's Low

26.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.3

P/E

10.22

EPS

2.78

Divi. Yield

0

Phoenix Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Phoenix Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Phoenix Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:41 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.25%

Non-Promoter- 4.79%

Institutions: 4.79%

Non-Institutions: 24.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Phoenix Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.92

4.92

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.9

35.7

32.1

29.21

Net Worth

43.82

40.62

37.02

34.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

548.37

450.97

377.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

548.37

450.97

377.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0.35

0.98

View Annually Results

Phoenix Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Phoenix Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aparesh Nandi

Non Executive Director

Jayanta Kumar Ghosh

Non Executive Director

Uday Narayan Singh

Independent Director

Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee

Independent Director

Sanghamitra Mukherjee

Independent Director

Ranajit Kumar Mondal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Chakraborty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phoenix Overseas Ltd

Summary

Phoenix Overseas Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Phoenix Commodity Export Private Limited dated December 31, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, Company name changed to Phoenix Overseas Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated December 16, 2008. Thereafter, the status of Company subsequently converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Phoenix Overseas Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 2011, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.Promoted by Aparesh Nandi, Jayanta Kumar Ghosh and Uday Narayan Singh, the Company is engaged into trading and exporting of agricultural produce and commodities such as corn, oil cakes, spices like dry red chilies, coriander, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, pulses and agricultural feed like soya bean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. It has been engaged in import of lentils, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities. Their major exports of Agricultural products and feeds are to Bangladesh among other Asian Countries. They are B2B traders, dealing majorly in corn and oil cakes. The Company maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like manufacturers, exporters, etc. in bulk quantities.Apart from these, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of bags for men and women made of jute, cotton,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Phoenix Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Phoenix Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix Overseas Ltd is ₹56.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Phoenix Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix Overseas Ltd is 10.22 and 0.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Phoenix Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix Overseas Ltd is ₹26.35 and ₹64 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Phoenix Overseas Ltd?

Phoenix Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -52.14%, 3 Month at -44.25% and 1 Month at -2.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Phoenix Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Phoenix Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.26 %
Institutions - 4.80 %
Public - 24.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Overseas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.