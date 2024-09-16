SectorTrading
Open₹27.95
Prev. Close₹28.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.22
Day's High₹29.25
Day's Low₹27.95
52 Week's High₹64
52 Week's Low₹26.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.3
P/E10.22
EPS2.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.9
35.7
32.1
29.21
Net Worth
43.82
40.62
37.02
34.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
548.37
450.97
377.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
548.37
450.97
377.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0.35
0.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aparesh Nandi
Non Executive Director
Jayanta Kumar Ghosh
Non Executive Director
Uday Narayan Singh
Independent Director
Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee
Independent Director
Sanghamitra Mukherjee
Independent Director
Ranajit Kumar Mondal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Chakraborty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Phoenix Overseas Ltd
Summary
Phoenix Overseas Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Phoenix Commodity Export Private Limited dated December 31, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, Company name changed to Phoenix Overseas Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated December 16, 2008. Thereafter, the status of Company subsequently converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Phoenix Overseas Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 2011, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.Promoted by Aparesh Nandi, Jayanta Kumar Ghosh and Uday Narayan Singh, the Company is engaged into trading and exporting of agricultural produce and commodities such as corn, oil cakes, spices like dry red chilies, coriander, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, pulses and agricultural feed like soya bean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. It has been engaged in import of lentils, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities. Their major exports of Agricultural products and feeds are to Bangladesh among other Asian Countries. They are B2B traders, dealing majorly in corn and oil cakes. The Company maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like manufacturers, exporters, etc. in bulk quantities.Apart from these, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of bags for men and women made of jute, cotton,
The Phoenix Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix Overseas Ltd is ₹56.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix Overseas Ltd is 10.22 and 0.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix Overseas Ltd is ₹26.35 and ₹64 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Phoenix Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -52.14%, 3 Month at -44.25% and 1 Month at -2.35%.
