To the Shareholders of Phoenix Overseas Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Phoenix Overseas Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at Slst March 2023, and the statement of profit and loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

In course of our Audit, we have come across the following matters which in our opinion requirenXl highlighting as Key Audit matters.

Note No 29a. (1) & (2) to the financial statements which describes the disputed demand in the matter of customs duty to the tune of Rs. 143.14 lacs and penalty of Rs. 1.63 lacs.

a) Note No 29a. (3), (4), (5) & (6) to the financial statements which describes the disputed demand in the matter of customs duty & penalty to the tune of Rs. 29.65 lacs. Rs. 3.00 lacs, Rs. 31.48 lacs & Rs. 3.00 lacs.

b) Note No 29d. to the financial statements which describes the disputed demand of Rs. 13.80 lacs plus interest @14% p.a. from 02/05/2015 raised by West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation and confirmed by Single Judge Bench of Calcutta High Court.

c) Note No 29e. to the financial statements which describes dues from party under Corporate Insolvency Resolution process.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our audit report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Other Matter

No Provision has been made for probable loss that may arise on account of matters covered in the

Key Audit matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

C. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

f. In our opinion there are no observations or comments on the Financial transactions, which may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No.29 to the financial statements;

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

i. the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

V. The Interim Dividend paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 12B of the Companies Act 2013, as applicable.

VI. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and Equipment,

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

c) The major Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the title deeds of the immovable properties of the Company are held in the name of the Company except the following immovable properties which were held in the name of the directors of the company:

Details of title deeds of immovable property not held in the name of the Company Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Us. Lacs) Held in name of Whether Promoter, Director or their relative or employee Holding Period Heason for not being held in the name of the Company Is the property under dispute (Y/N) Lease Hold Land at Malda 17.80 Phoenix Cold Storage Private Limited No Since 1st April 2009 Ref Note No. 29d to Accounts No Freehold Land at Malda 40.88 Aparesh Nandi, J.K.. Ghosh. U.N. Singh Yes Since FY 2015-16 Held in the name of the Directors No Land at Siliguri 5.75 U.N. Singh Yes Since FY 2004-05 Held in the name of the Director No

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceeding has been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31.2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, quarterly statement of current assets in respect of its working capital borrowing are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has granted unsecured advances, made investments and given corporate guarantee for loans from Bank to the following entities, which are parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer below table.

Name of the Company Relationshi P Nature of Transactio n Aggregate amount given during the year (Rs. in Lakhs)(e\cl uding interest) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (Rs. in Lakhs) (excluding interest) BCL Bio Energy Private Limited Associate Investment in Equity Shares 334.40 394.40 Share Application Money given 46.90 46.90 Resilient Expons Private Limited Associate Investment in Equity Shares 0.00 4.11 Advance for supplies 5.63 12.21 BCPL Railway infrastructure Limited Associate Investment in Equity Shares 0.00 95.21 Advance for supplies 55.42 55.42 Corporate Guarantee for Bank Finance 5500.00 5500.00 KBC Solvex Private Limited Subsidiary Investment in Equity Shares 0.00 1.00 Advance against Purchase 1.01 16.34 BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited Associate Corporate Gurantee 5500.00 Nil Investment in Equity Shares 45.43 95.21

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) The advances are repayable on demand, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days in respect of recovery of principal and interest of the above loans.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, no amount is overdue in these respect;

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, none has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

f) According to information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, details of advances repayable on demands are as per below given:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 0.00 Total (A+B) 0.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 0.00%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been complied with in respect of loans, investments guarantees and securities given by the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Further, no orders have been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal which could impact the Company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax. duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of income tax. value added tax and sales tax as at 31s1 March 2023 which has not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows-

SI. No. Nature of Demand Amount in Rs. Lacs Forum where the dispute is pending 1. Customs Duty 143.14 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi 2. Penalty 163.14 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi 3. Customs Duty 29.65 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata 4. Penalty 3.00 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata 5. Customs Duty 31.48 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal. Kolkata 6. Penalty 3.00 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest to lenders during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

0 According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) ol section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date oi this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records ol the Company examined by us, the Company has not received any complaints from any whistle-blower during the year (and up to the date of this report) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with the requirements of sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to its transactions with the related parties. Pursuant to the requirement ot the applicable Accounting Standard, details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in Note 26 of the standalone financial statements for the year under audit.

a) In our opinion , the Company has an internal audit system

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions ot section 19_ ol the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) and (b) is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the Company is not a core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and pavment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date ot balance sheet as and when they fall due w ithin a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report Dated - 31/08/2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PHOENIX OVERSEAS LIMITED (the Company) as of 31-03-2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

PHOENIX OVERSEAS LIMITED

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting teeqafcb^he Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. For M A Hassan & Co.