Phoenix Overseas Ltd Summary

Phoenix Overseas Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Phoenix Commodity Export Private Limited dated December 31, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, Company name changed to Phoenix Overseas Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated December 16, 2008. Thereafter, the status of Company subsequently converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Phoenix Overseas Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 14, 2011, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.Promoted by Aparesh Nandi, Jayanta Kumar Ghosh and Uday Narayan Singh, the Company is engaged into trading and exporting of agricultural produce and commodities such as corn, oil cakes, spices like dry red chilies, coriander, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, pulses and agricultural feed like soya bean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. It has been engaged in import of lentils, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities. Their major exports of Agricultural products and feeds are to Bangladesh among other Asian Countries. They are B2B traders, dealing majorly in corn and oil cakes. The Company maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like manufacturers, exporters, etc. in bulk quantities.Apart from these, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of bags for men and women made of jute, cotton, canvas, and leather as well as various other fashion accessories for buyers based in European Countries like France, Italy, Germany, UAE and in Australia. The manufacturing facility is situated at Sodhpur, Kolkata. It also engaged in manufacturing of purse and wallets along with other shopping and fashion bags. The Company is also engaged in food preservation business after acquisition of a multipurpose cold storage as well as potato storage facility having a combined capacity of around 11,827 MT. Further, Company also has a warehouse with the capacity of more than 10,000 MT for storage of corn, oil cakes and other commodities situated at Malda, near the Indo-Bangladesh Border. The Companys subsidiary, Phoenix Cold Storage Private Limited was merged with the Company in 2009. The Company started a Cold Storage and Preservation of food products and potato storage business in 2009. In 2013, the Company opened a factory in Sodhepur for manufacture of jute, cotton and leather bags, wallets, purse and belt. The Company is recognized as Three Star Export house by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India on October 01, 2023. The Company is planning to raise funds from public through IPO aggregating 56,30,000 Equity Shares consisting a Fresh Issue of 45,80,000 Equity Shares and 10,50,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.