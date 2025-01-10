Phoenix Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.9
35.7
32.1
29.21
Net Worth
43.82
40.62
37.02
34.13
Minority Interest
Debt
34.47
29.81
30.97
22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.93
0.92
0.88
0.82
Total Liabilities
79.22
71.35
68.87
56.95
Fixed Assets
12.23
12.3
12.05
11.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.1
1.71
1.45
1.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.27
54.56
41.97
35.19
Inventories
43.69
22.18
27.54
11.22
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
31.14
42.72
28.91
27.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.19
11.26
18.22
8.04
Sundry Creditors
-64.51
-20.31
-31.49
-10.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.23
-1.29
-1.21
-0.9
Cash
35.63
2.79
13.4
8.88
Total Assets
79.23
71.36
68.87
56.95
