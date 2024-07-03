iifl-logo-icon 1
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Share Price

43.21
(-4.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.3
  • Day's High47.47
  • 52 Wk High65.8
  • Prev. Close45.21
  • Day's Low42.94
  • 52 Wk Low 19.3
  • Turnover (lac)21.64
  • P/E41.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.74
  • EPS1.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.74
  • Div. Yield0
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

46.3

Prev. Close

45.21

Turnover(Lac.)

21.64

Day's High

47.47

Day's Low

42.94

52 Week's High

65.8

52 Week's Low

19.3

Book Value

47.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.74

P/E

41.29

EPS

1.1

Divi. Yield

0

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 24.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.23

33.23

33.23

33.23

Preference Capital

0

12.53

12.16

11.83

Reserves

55.3

34.17

-126.69

-110.26

Net Worth

88.53

79.93

-81.3

-65.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14.55

12.82

25.87

82.26

yoy growth (%)

13.46

-50.42

-68.55

-35.38

Raw materials

-6.8

-4.53

-8.85

-21

As % of sales

46.74

35.39

34.22

25.53

Employee costs

-3.57

-4.28

-4.83

-14.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-17.49

-19.13

-15.72

-6.08

Depreciation

-0.87

-1.28

-2.46

-3.29

Tax paid

-1.01

1.02

1.13

-4.79

Working capital

-9.91

1.03

-38.74

-3.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.46

-50.42

-68.55

-35.38

Op profit growth

-10.21

182.38

-140.83

-26.01

EBIT growth

-40.98

69.17

-142.03

91.57

Net profit growth

-23.31

265.76

-28.58

-1.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.73

5.2

14.55

12.83

25.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.73

5.2

14.55

12.83

25.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.3

180.84

9.02

1.32

9.95

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,474.45

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.3

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

742.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.27

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.72

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Somany

Managing Director

A K Somany

Whole Time Director

Shrikant Bhat

Independent Director

B K Hurkat

Independent Director

Nisha Singh

Independent Director

Malay H Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Prasad

Independent Director

Rita Chatterjee

Independent Director

Shri Omprakash Laxminarayan Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd

Summary

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. was originally established R.B. Rodda & Co. Ltd. in March, 1940 and the name of the Company was changed to Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. on 21st January, 1992. The Ahmedabad unit of Soma Textiles & Industries was taken over in 1969 and a major modernisation and expansion programme was carried out to revive it. The Company was one of the first units to manufacture Indigo Denim in 1986. In 1994, the Company commissioned its 100% export-oriented spinning unit (cap.: 30,204 spindles) at a capital outlay of Rs 74 Cr. The Company is currently engaged in Trading of Cotton. Its principal products include cotton yarn and cotton fabrics as also blended yarn and man-made fabrics. In 1995, it replaced 20 narrow-width Ruti looms with 12 Sulzer 390 cm wide-width looms. To achieve better capacity utilisation, six Sulzer wide-width looms along with one Schlafhorst Rotor Spinning Machine and other balancing machines were installed and commissioned in Sep.95. Due to the recessionary trend experienced by the Textile industry and the depressed export market, the steep competition from the unorganised sector resulted in erosion in the profitability of the Company during year 1999-2000.To increase the production of Denim Fabrics, the Company installed 20 Second hand Picanol Airjet Looms.The Company had taken up diversification In its present production plant and added two new products during March, 2004 viz woolen fabrics and knitted fabrics for which it set up ne
Company FAQs

What is the Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd is ₹142.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd is 41.29 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹65.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd?

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.30%, 3 Years at 66.75%, 1 Year at 110.77%, 6 Month at 33.28%, 3 Month at 18.88% and 1 Month at -21.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 24.94 %

