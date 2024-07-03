Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹46.3
Prev. Close₹45.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.64
Day's High₹47.47
Day's Low₹42.94
52 Week's High₹65.8
52 Week's Low₹19.3
Book Value₹47.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.74
P/E41.29
EPS1.1
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.23
33.23
33.23
33.23
Preference Capital
0
12.53
12.16
11.83
Reserves
55.3
34.17
-126.69
-110.26
Net Worth
88.53
79.93
-81.3
-65.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.55
12.82
25.87
82.26
yoy growth (%)
13.46
-50.42
-68.55
-35.38
Raw materials
-6.8
-4.53
-8.85
-21
As % of sales
46.74
35.39
34.22
25.53
Employee costs
-3.57
-4.28
-4.83
-14.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-17.49
-19.13
-15.72
-6.08
Depreciation
-0.87
-1.28
-2.46
-3.29
Tax paid
-1.01
1.02
1.13
-4.79
Working capital
-9.91
1.03
-38.74
-3.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.46
-50.42
-68.55
-35.38
Op profit growth
-10.21
182.38
-140.83
-26.01
EBIT growth
-40.98
69.17
-142.03
91.57
Net profit growth
-23.31
265.76
-28.58
-1.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.73
5.2
14.55
12.83
25.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.73
5.2
14.55
12.83
25.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.3
180.84
9.02
1.32
9.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,474.45
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.3
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
742.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.27
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.72
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Somany
Managing Director
A K Somany
Whole Time Director
Shrikant Bhat
Independent Director
B K Hurkat
Independent Director
Nisha Singh
Independent Director
Malay H Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Prasad
Independent Director
Rita Chatterjee
Independent Director
Shri Omprakash Laxminarayan Kabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
Summary
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. was originally established R.B. Rodda & Co. Ltd. in March, 1940 and the name of the Company was changed to Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. on 21st January, 1992. The Ahmedabad unit of Soma Textiles & Industries was taken over in 1969 and a major modernisation and expansion programme was carried out to revive it. The Company was one of the first units to manufacture Indigo Denim in 1986. In 1994, the Company commissioned its 100% export-oriented spinning unit (cap.: 30,204 spindles) at a capital outlay of Rs 74 Cr. The Company is currently engaged in Trading of Cotton. Its principal products include cotton yarn and cotton fabrics as also blended yarn and man-made fabrics. In 1995, it replaced 20 narrow-width Ruti looms with 12 Sulzer 390 cm wide-width looms. To achieve better capacity utilisation, six Sulzer wide-width looms along with one Schlafhorst Rotor Spinning Machine and other balancing machines were installed and commissioned in Sep.95. Due to the recessionary trend experienced by the Textile industry and the depressed export market, the steep competition from the unorganised sector resulted in erosion in the profitability of the Company during year 1999-2000.To increase the production of Denim Fabrics, the Company installed 20 Second hand Picanol Airjet Looms.The Company had taken up diversification In its present production plant and added two new products during March, 2004 viz woolen fabrics and knitted fabrics for which it set up ne
Read More
The Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd is ₹142.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd is 41.29 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹65.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.30%, 3 Years at 66.75%, 1 Year at 110.77%, 6 Month at 33.28%, 3 Month at 18.88% and 1 Month at -21.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.