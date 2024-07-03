Summary

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. was originally established R.B. Rodda & Co. Ltd. in March, 1940 and the name of the Company was changed to Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. on 21st January, 1992. The Ahmedabad unit of Soma Textiles & Industries was taken over in 1969 and a major modernisation and expansion programme was carried out to revive it. The Company was one of the first units to manufacture Indigo Denim in 1986. In 1994, the Company commissioned its 100% export-oriented spinning unit (cap.: 30,204 spindles) at a capital outlay of Rs 74 Cr. The Company is currently engaged in Trading of Cotton. Its principal products include cotton yarn and cotton fabrics as also blended yarn and man-made fabrics. In 1995, it replaced 20 narrow-width Ruti looms with 12 Sulzer 390 cm wide-width looms. To achieve better capacity utilisation, six Sulzer wide-width looms along with one Schlafhorst Rotor Spinning Machine and other balancing machines were installed and commissioned in Sep.95. Due to the recessionary trend experienced by the Textile industry and the depressed export market, the steep competition from the unorganised sector resulted in erosion in the profitability of the Company during year 1999-2000.To increase the production of Denim Fabrics, the Company installed 20 Second hand Picanol Airjet Looms.The Company had taken up diversification In its present production plant and added two new products during March, 2004 viz woolen fabrics and knitted fabrics for which it set up ne

Read More