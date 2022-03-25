To

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Eighty-Sixth (86th) Annual Report of the Company, together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

There was no improvement in the business scenario of the Textile Industry and is continued to remain challenging.

The revenue from operations for the year 2023-24 was Rs. 572.68 lakhs as compared to Rs. 519.73 lakhs in previous year, an increase of 10.19 %.

The profit before Exceptional item and Tax was Rs. 173.05 lakhs against the previous year loss of Rs. 215.73 lakhs.

The net profit for the year was Rs. 2112.63 lakhs against the previous year net profit of 16547.42 lakhs.

2. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your Company have not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, considering the loss during the year and brought forward losses.

3. PRESENT STATUS OF THE UNIT

The unit as other industrial units in Ahmedabad city was discharging treated liquid effluents through its normal ETP in to the sewer lines of AMC as a result of directions issued by High court of Gujarat in the suo motu writ petition (PIL) No.98 of 2021 to severe the industrial effluent sewage connection. The court directed the AMC to disconnect the water and drainage connections of industrial units which release partially treated/untreated water and added that no re-connection shall be granted by AMC without prior approval of GPCB.

On January 28, 2022 the high court of Gujarat had rejected applications filed by 11 industrial units against the AMC and GPCB after they snapped drainage connections of 393 industrial units during the drive following the High court order. The industries had raised the issue of the right to discharge treated effluents in to the AMC sewage lines but he court discussed the law in detail and concluded that industries do not have a right to release their treated effluents in sewage lines and mix them with domestic waste water. The industrial units filed an appeal against the High Court order in the Supreme Court but the same was rejected by Supreme Court on 25.3.2022 and upheld the high court order by which it refused to allow the industrial units to discharge their treated effluents into the AMC sewage lines. Due to this Manufacturing operation of the company is discontinued.

4. EXPORT

The FOB value of the exports during the Year under review was Nil against zero export in the previous year due to the closure of the manufacturing operation as detailed in point No 3.

5. ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Indias textiles sector is one of the oldest industries in the Indian economy, dating back to several centuries.

The industry is extremely varied, with hand-spun and hand-woven textiles sectors at one end of the spectrum, while the capital-intensive sophisticated mills sector on the other end. The decentralized power looms/ hosiery and knitting sector forms the largest component in the textiles sector. The close linkage of textiles industry to agriculture (for raw materials such as cotton) and the ancient culture and traditions of the country in terms of textiles makes it unique in comparison to other industries in the country. Indias textiles industry has a capacity to produce wide variety of products suitable for different market segments, both within India and across the world.

6. OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

The future for the Indian textiles industry looks promising. The Indian textile industry has vast potential for growth, buoyed by strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. However, to get maximum advantage of the vast potential of this vibrant industry, the Government and Industry need to work towards addressing key challenges including obsolete machinery and technology, threats to handloom sector, power shortage, illicit markets, labour- related concerns, raw materials shortage.

7. EXPANSION AND MODERNISATION

Companys manufacturing operation is closed due to the reason mentioned in point no 3 hence the Company did not go for expansion and modernization.

8. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

As required by Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Consolidated Audited Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements under Accounting Standard AS-21 on "Consolidated Financial Statements" read with AS-23 on the "Accounting for Investment in Associates" read with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, are provided, forming part of the Annual Report.

9. CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In compliance with the requirement of Section 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 prepared in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standard, is annexed to the financial statement, which forms part of the Annual Report.

10. INSURANCE

The Companys properties including its Building, Plant & Machinery and Stocks among others continue to be adequately insured against fire, flood, earthquake, explosive and other such risks, as considered to be prudent and necessary.

11. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has in place internal financial control systems commensurate with the size, nature and complexity of its operations ensuring proper recording of financials and monitoring of operational effectiveness and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to the Companys Policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and compliance of various applicable regulatory and statutory requirements.

The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of Internal Control System. Based on their report, corrective actions are undertaken by the concerned departments and thereby strengthen the Controls. Significant audit observations corrective measures and actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses were observed.

The Audit Committee comprises the majority of Independent Directors in terms of the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

12. FIXED DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposit from the Public/Members under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review and there are no deposits pending with the Company as on the Balance Sheet closure date.

13. SHARE CAPITAL

There has been no change in the Companys Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital in between the end of financial year 31st March, 2024 and 31st March, 2023. On 31st March, 2024, the Equity Share Capital stood at Rs. 3303.30 Lacs, divided in to 33033000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 12" February, 2024, had redeemed 9,75,000, 0.01% NonConvertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100 each aggregating to Rs. 9,75,00,000/- (Rupees Nine Crore Seventy Five Lacs Only) out of the profit of the company.

14. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL Appointment

Shri Omprakash Laxminarayan Kabra and Mrs Rita Chatterjee are Non-Executive Directors, designated as Independent Director on the Board of Directors (‘the Board) of the Company. With the enactment of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), it is now incumbent upon every listed company to have the requisite number of Independent Directors on the Board. Shri Omprakash Laxminarayan Kabra is being appointed as Additional Directors, designated as Independent Director of the Company under the Act and Mrs Rita Chatterjee is being appointed as Independent Director in casual vacancy, caused by the resignation of Mrs. Nisha Singh.

The Board recommends the appointment of Shri Omprakash Laxminarayan Kabra and Mrs Rita Chatterjee, as Independent Directors of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 29th August, 2024 and 10th June, 2024 respectively.

Shri Omprakash Laxminarayan Kabra and Mrs Rita Chatterjee satisfies the criteria of independence prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI LODR. In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock

Exchanges, we confirm that they are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority.

Necessary resolutions for obtaining approval of the Members in respect of the above appointments have been incorporated in the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term of five years and are not liable to retire by rotation Re-appointment

Shri S. B. Bhat (Shri Bhat), who is also a whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director of the Company. The term of Office of Shri Bhat (DIN: 00650380), as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director of the Company, will end owing to efflux of time from the close of business on 17th January, 2025.

Pursuant to Section 196 and 197, read with Schedule V and other relevant provisions of the Act and based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has considered and recommends the re-appointment of Shri S. B. Bhat, as Whole-time Director, for further term of three years effective from "18th January, 2025, well in advance to seek Shareholders approval at the forthcoming AGM of the Company. An appropriate resolution, to this effect is being proposed to the Members of the Company at the forth-coming 86th AGM.

Cessation

Mrs. Nisha Singh (DIN: 07094208) has tendered her resignation as Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 23rd March, 2024 and confirmed to the Board that there are no other material reasons for other than those mentioned in resignation letter .

The Board places on record the valuable services rendered by Mrs. Nisha Singh during her tenure as Director of the Company and expresses its deep sense of appreciation and gratitude for the same.

Rotation

At the forthcoming 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, Shri S. B. Bhat (DIN: 00650380) retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), and Articles of Association of the Company. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

Brief resume, nature of expertise and details of directorship held in other companies of Shri S. B. Bhat, proposed to be appointed is given in the Notice of the Ensuing General Meeting (AGM), as stated under Secretarial Standard 2 and Regulation 36 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

None of the Directors are disqualified from being appointed or holding office as Directors as stipulated under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (51) of Section 2 and Section 203 of the Act read with the Rules framed thereunder, the following persons are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31,2024 are Shri S. K. Somany, Non-Executive Chairperson, Shri A. K. Somany, Managing Director & CEO, Shri Shrikant Bhairaveshwar Bhat, Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Reena Prasad, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

15. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Directors, under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

16. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company does not fall within the ambit of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibilities Policy) Rules, 2014. Therefore the Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as required under the said act is not applicable to the Company. In view thereof, the Annual Report on CSR activities is not annexed.

17. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not provided any loan to any person or body corporate or given any guarantee or provided security in connection with such loan or made any investment in the securities of any Body Corporate pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

18. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY

The ‘Policy on Related Party Transaction, dealing with the review and approval of related party transactions, was amended in line with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018. The policy is available on the Companys website at the web link: www.somatextiles.com/home. php/investors/policies.

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered into by the Company, during the financial year, with related parties, as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules made thereunder, were in ordinary course of business and on arms length.

Further no material contract/ arrangement/ transaction, with related parties were entered during the financial year under review, in accordance with policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, in form AOC- 2 is not applicable to your Company. However, members may refer to the notes to the financial statements, which sets out disclosure on related parties and transactions entered into with them pursuant to Accounting Standards.

19. LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at the following Stock Exchanges:-

(a) BSE Limited (BSE).

Address: Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

(b) National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

Address: Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.

NOTE:

(i) Listing fees have been paid to the Stock Exchanges for the year 2024-25.

(ii) The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Ltd. has vide its Letter No. CSEA/ID/223/2008 dated 16th April, 2008, confirmed the delisting of Companys Shares from the official List of their exchange. However Equity Shares have been allowed to be traded under the "Permitted Category" on the Exchange considering the interest of General Investors in the Company.

Stock Code

(i) NSE - SOMATEX, (ii) BSE - 521034, (iii) CSE - 29067.

De-mat ISIN Number in NSDL & CDSL - ISIN - INE 314C01013.

20. DELISTING FROM STOCK EXCHANGE

The Company vide its application dated 31st March, 2021 applied for Voluntary Delisting of its Equity Shares from BSE Limited in terms of Regulation 6 (a) and Regulation 7 of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th March, 2021. However, confirmation/ approval for the same, from BSE Limited are awaited.

Further, the Equity Shares of the Company will continue to be listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

21. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

The Auditors Report and Secretarial Auditors Report do not contain any reservation, qualification or adverse remark and therefore need no explanations or comments from the Board of Directors.

22. BOARDS EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, and that of its Committees and Individual Directors. Feedback was sought by way of a structured questionnaire covering various aspect of Boards functioning, such as adequacy of the Composition of the Board and its Committee, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties obligations and governance. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of Boards Report.

23. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

During the year Four (4) Board Meetings were held, the details of which are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, that forms part of the Boards Report.

The maximum interval between the two meetings did not exceeded 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

24. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of Four (4) members, Majority of them are Independent Directors namely; Shri B. K. Hurkat Chairman, Shri M. H. Shah, Mrs. N. Singh, and Shri S. K. Somany a Non-Independent & Promoter Director, as other member of the Committee. Thus the composition is in conformity with the requirements of section 134(3) and section 177(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Mrs. N. Singh resigned as Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 23rd March, 2024. Consequently upon her cessation as a Director from the Board of Directors of the Company, she automatically ceased to be a Member of Audit Committees of the Board w.e.f. closure of business hours on March 23rd, 2024.

Four (4) Meetings of the Audit Committee were held during the year under review, the details of which are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, forming part of this Report. The Board of Directors accepted all recommendations of the Audit Committee in the reporting period.

25. ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER MECHANISM

The Company has in place a Whistle Blower Policy, as a part of Vigil Mechanism to provide appropriate avenues to the Directors, employees and other Stakeholders of the Company to bring to the attention of the Management any issue which is perceived to be in violation of or in conflict with the Code of conduct, values, principles and beliefs of the Company. The established Vigil Mechanism helps to report concerns about any unethical conduct, financial malpractices or any unhealthy practice prevalent in the Company.

The said Vigil Mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and also provides for direct excess to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The details of this Policy is explained in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of Boards Report and are also available on the Companys website; www.somatextiles.com/home.php/ investors/policies.

26. REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other matters as per Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR Regulations"). The salient features of Companys Nomination and Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report. The Policy is available on the website of the Company viz. www.somatextiles.com.

27. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company upholds the Standards of Governance and is compliant with the provisions of Corporate Governance, as Stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (listing Regulations).

A Report on ‘Corporate Governance as well as the certificate from Companys Statutory Auditors, confirming compliance with the requirements of SEBI Listing Regulations, forms part of the Annual Report.

28. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE - VOLUNTARY GUIDELINES 2009

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, had issued a set of Voluntary Guidelines 2009 on Corporate Governance in December, 2009, for voluntary adoption of a set of good practices by the Corporate Sector. These guidelines are expected to serve as a bench mark for the Corporate Sector and also help them in achieving the highest Standard of Corporate Governance. Guidelines are reviewed by the Management from time to time to ensure the adherence of the same voluntarily commensurate with the requirements, best suited to your Company gradually in phases.

29. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented by virtue of an Annexure, forming part of the Directors Report.

30. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of your Company to the best of their knowledge and belief and on the basis of information and explanation obtained from the operating management, hereby states and confirms: -

(a) that in the preparation of attached Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, wherever, applicable;

(b) that they have selected the Accounting Policies described in notes to accounts, which have been consistently applied, except where otherwise stated and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that day.

(c) that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

(d) that they have prepared the attached Annual Accounts on a ‘going concern basis.

(e) that they had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) that they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

31. STATUTORY AUDITORS

In compliance with the provisions of Section 139 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s)/ re-enactment(s)/ amendment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), the Members at the Eighty-fourth (84th) Annual General Meeting held on 31st August 2022, had appointed M/s. Pipara & Co.LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 107929W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office for a term of five (5) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 84th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 89th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

However, with the Notification dated May 7, 2018 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (‘MCA), the first proviso to section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, pertaining to the requirement of annual ratification of appointment of Auditors by Members is omitted.

Accordingly, as per the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, ratification of the appointment of Statutory Auditors during their period of appointment will not be considered.

32. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed M/s. Drolia & Company, Company Secretaries, Kolkata, in practice having Certificate of Practice No. 1362, as the Secretarial Auditor, to carry out Secretarial Audit for the year ending 31st March, 2025, pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the corresponding rules framed thereunder.

33. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

Details of the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details as required pursuant to Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached to this Report.

34. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

A Secretarial Audit Report given by the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, in the prescribed form MR-3 is annexed herewith as Annexure to this Report and forms an integral part of this Report.

There are no qualifications, reservations and adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditors in their Report.

35. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Industrial relations in your Company, during the year under review continued to be cordial and harmonious.

36. COST AUDITORS

Manufacturing unit of the Company at Ahmedabad was closed as per the Order of Supreme Court following the order of High Court, Gujarat. Therefore, there is no requirement to appoint Cost Auditor in terms of the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

37. DEPOSITORY SYSTEMS

The Companys Shares are currently traded in dematerialized form, as per the SEBI directives and the Company has entered in to agreements with the following Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), for trading in dematerialized form.

Members are therefore advised to avail of the services either of the depositories, to dematerialize their physical shares, if any held by them, for trading in Companys shares smoothly and conveniently.

As on March 31, 2024, 32,543,105 Equity Shares are held in dematerialized form and represent 98.51% of the Companys total paid up Capital.

38. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 to ensure harassment free workplace for employees. Sexual harassment cases are dealt as per the Companys Policy on ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

No sexual harassment complaint was received during the year under review.

39. ACCOUNTS OF THE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES

The statement containing the silent features of the financial statement of the companys associate companies under the first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 of Companies Act, 2013 is enclosed as AOC-1 in the Annexure.

40. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the Company was in receipt of remuneration for the year or part of the year under review, in excess of the amount of remuneration prescribed under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended upto date.

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 is annexed and forms a part of this Report.

41. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return in prescribed format may be accessed on the Companys website at www.somatextiles.com.

42. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, Denim Fabrics, Shirtings and Garments.

Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, required to be disclosed pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is given in the Annexure and forms part of this Report.

43. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has in place mechanism to inform Board Members about the Risk Assessment and Risk Minimization procedures which are periodically reviewed to ensure that risks and uncertainties are systematically identified, prioritized and initiated on constant basis.

The risk management procedure is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time to ensure that the executive management controls the risks and uncertainties through a proper defined framework and major risks, are properly and systematically addressed through mitigation actions on continuing basis.

44. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Business Responsibility Report as per Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, describing the initiatives taken by them from an environmental, social and governance perspective is not applicable to the Company, for the financial year 2023-24 as per the SEBI Notification dated 22nd December, 2015 and Frequently Asked Questions issued by SEBI on SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 dated 29th January, 2016.

45. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of future performance and outlook.

46. VARIATION IN VALUATION

During the year under review, there was no instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution necessitating disclosure or reporting in respect of difference in valuation done by the Company.

47. COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company complies with all applicable Secretarial Standards as mandated by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

48. OTHER DISCLOSURES/REPORTING:

Your Directors state that no disclosure and/or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

• Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

• Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme;

• No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

49. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks and appreciation for the continuing support and assistance received from the financial institutions, banks, government as well as non-government authorities, customers, vendors, stock exchange and members during the period under review.

Your Company takes pride in all of its dedicated officers, employees and workers, who have been wholeheartedly supporting and sincerely contributing their best for the success and growth of your Company as well as maintaining harmonious relations throughout the Company.