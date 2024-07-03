Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.64
1.39
1.03
2.06
1.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.64
1.39
1.03
2.06
1.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.49
2.48
23.18
1.88
1.76
Total Income
73.13
3.87
24.21
3.94
3.33
Total Expenditure
4.82
2.53
1.83
2.9
2.49
PBIDT
68.31
1.34
22.38
1.04
0.84
Interest
0.04
0.04
0
0.12
0.18
PBDT
68.27
1.3
22.38
0.92
0.66
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.08
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
3.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
68.17
1.2
19.28
0.84
0.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
68.17
1.2
19.28
0.84
0.58
Extra-ordinary Items
67.27
0.63
16.7
1.25
1.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.9
0.57
2.58
-0.41
-0.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.64
0.36
5.85
0.25
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.03
33.03
33.03
33.03
33.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,876.64
96.4
2,172.81
50.48
53.5
PBDTM(%)
1,875.54
93.52
2,172.81
44.66
42.03
PATM(%)
1,872.8
86.33
1,871.84
40.77
36.94
