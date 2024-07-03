iifl-logo-icon 1
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

43.6
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.64

1.39

1.03

2.06

1.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.64

1.39

1.03

2.06

1.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.49

2.48

23.18

1.88

1.76

Total Income

73.13

3.87

24.21

3.94

3.33

Total Expenditure

4.82

2.53

1.83

2.9

2.49

PBIDT

68.31

1.34

22.38

1.04

0.84

Interest

0.04

0.04

0

0.12

0.18

PBDT

68.27

1.3

22.38

0.92

0.66

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.08

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

3.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

68.17

1.2

19.28

0.84

0.58

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

68.17

1.2

19.28

0.84

0.58

Extra-ordinary Items

67.27

0.63

16.7

1.25

1.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.9

0.57

2.58

-0.41

-0.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.64

0.36

5.85

0.25

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.03

33.03

33.03

33.03

33.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,876.64

96.4

2,172.81

50.48

53.5

PBDTM(%)

1,875.54

93.52

2,172.81

44.66

42.03

PATM(%)

1,872.8

86.33

1,871.84

40.77

36.94

