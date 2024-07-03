iifl-logo-icon 1
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

42.26
(-3.07%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.7

2.42

12.81

7.14

20.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.7

2.42

12.81

7.14

20.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.12

184.45

6.66

1

3.85

Total Income

9.82

186.87

19.47

8.14

23.94

Total Expenditure

7.26

10.69

20.66

14.43

19.65

PBIDT

2.56

176.18

-1.19

-6.29

4.29

Interest

0.5

7.85

10.6

10.51

10.09

PBDT

2.06

168.33

-11.79

-16.8

-5.8

Depreciation

0.24

0.44

0.7

0.99

1.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.82

167.89

-12.49

-17.79

-7.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.82

167.89

-12.52

-17.83

-7.81

Extra-ordinary Items

3.06

168.71

1.28

-3.31

3.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.24

-0.82

-13.8

-14.52

-10.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.55

50.82

-3.79

-5.4

-2.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.03

33.03

33.03

33.03

33.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

54.46

7,280.16

-9.28

-88.09

21.35

PBDTM(%)

43.82

6,955.78

-92.03

-235.29

-28.87

PATM(%)

38.72

6,937.6

-97.5

-249.15

-38.72

