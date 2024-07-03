Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.7
2.42
12.81
7.14
20.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.7
2.42
12.81
7.14
20.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.12
184.45
6.66
1
3.85
Total Income
9.82
186.87
19.47
8.14
23.94
Total Expenditure
7.26
10.69
20.66
14.43
19.65
PBIDT
2.56
176.18
-1.19
-6.29
4.29
Interest
0.5
7.85
10.6
10.51
10.09
PBDT
2.06
168.33
-11.79
-16.8
-5.8
Depreciation
0.24
0.44
0.7
0.99
1.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.82
167.89
-12.49
-17.79
-7.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.82
167.89
-12.52
-17.83
-7.81
Extra-ordinary Items
3.06
168.71
1.28
-3.31
3.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.24
-0.82
-13.8
-14.52
-10.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.55
50.82
-3.79
-5.4
-2.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.03
33.03
33.03
33.03
33.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
54.46
7,280.16
-9.28
-88.09
21.35
PBDTM(%)
43.82
6,955.78
-92.03
-235.29
-28.87
PATM(%)
38.72
6,937.6
-97.5
-249.15
-38.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.