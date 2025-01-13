Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.23
33.23
33.23
33.23
Preference Capital
0
12.53
12.16
11.83
Reserves
55.3
34.17
-126.69
-110.26
Net Worth
88.53
79.93
-81.3
-65.2
Minority Interest
Debt
1.62
4.75
103.83
106.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.51
1.27
Total Liabilities
90.15
84.68
23.04
42.46
Fixed Assets
3.17
2.88
11.1
16.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.8
1.99
1.84
1.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.32
12.34
14.65
16.02
Networking Capital
40.89
66.79
-48.67
-19.81
Inventories
0
0
1.05
2.86
Inventory Days
26.33
81.39
Sundry Debtors
1.72
1.88
0.08
0.34
Debtor Days
2
9.67
Other Current Assets
60.52
67.15
79.98
89.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.25
-0.44
-1.7
Creditor Days
11.03
48.38
Other Current Liabilities
-21.17
-1.99
-129.34
-110.74
Cash
11.97
0.67
44.12
27.49
Total Assets
90.15
84.67
23.04
42.46
