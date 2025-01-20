Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.46
-50.42
-68.55
-35.38
Op profit growth
-10.21
182.38
-140.83
-26.01
EBIT growth
-40.98
69.17
-142.03
91.57
Net profit growth
-23.75
263.95
-28.35
-0.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-32.56
-41.14
-7.22
5.56
EBIT margin
-21.25
-40.87
-11.97
8.95
Net profit margin
-112.81
-167.89
-22.86
-10.03
RoCE
-9.45
-9.68
-3.89
7.28
RoNW
5.6
9.85
4.54
11.11
RoA
-12.54
-9.94
-1.85
-2.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.92
-6.47
-1.77
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.17
-6.9
-2.53
-3.49
Book value per share
-24.32
-19.75
-13.31
-6.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.45
-0.88
-1.22
0
P/CEPS
-1.38
-0.83
-0.85
-3.19
P/B
-0.25
-0.24
-0.15
-1.52
EV/EBIDTA
-37.63
-24.75
-153.2
11.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.8
-5.37
-7.21
78.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.26
5.54
17.35
16.12
Inventory days
49.03
82.95
87.61
37.71
Creditor days
-20.24
-60.89
-85.98
-25.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.21
0.37
0.24
-0.54
Net debt / equity
-0.73
-1.2
-2.02
-4.27
Net debt / op. profit
-12.6
-14.95
-47.73
19.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.74
-35.39
-34.22
-25.53
Employee costs
-24.56
-33.39
-18.69
-17.53
Other costs
-61.25
-72.35
-54.3
-51.36
