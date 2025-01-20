iifl-logo-icon 1
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

44.37
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.46

-50.42

-68.55

-35.38

Op profit growth

-10.21

182.38

-140.83

-26.01

EBIT growth

-40.98

69.17

-142.03

91.57

Net profit growth

-23.75

263.95

-28.35

-0.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-32.56

-41.14

-7.22

5.56

EBIT margin

-21.25

-40.87

-11.97

8.95

Net profit margin

-112.81

-167.89

-22.86

-10.03

RoCE

-9.45

-9.68

-3.89

7.28

RoNW

5.6

9.85

4.54

11.11

RoA

-12.54

-9.94

-1.85

-2.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.92

-6.47

-1.77

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.17

-6.9

-2.53

-3.49

Book value per share

-24.32

-19.75

-13.31

-6.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.45

-0.88

-1.22

0

P/CEPS

-1.38

-0.83

-0.85

-3.19

P/B

-0.25

-0.24

-0.15

-1.52

EV/EBIDTA

-37.63

-24.75

-153.2

11.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

5.8

-5.37

-7.21

78.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.26

5.54

17.35

16.12

Inventory days

49.03

82.95

87.61

37.71

Creditor days

-20.24

-60.89

-85.98

-25.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.21

0.37

0.24

-0.54

Net debt / equity

-0.73

-1.2

-2.02

-4.27

Net debt / op. profit

-12.6

-14.95

-47.73

19.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.74

-35.39

-34.22

-25.53

Employee costs

-24.56

-33.39

-18.69

-17.53

Other costs

-61.25

-72.35

-54.3

-51.36

QUICKLINKS FOR Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

