Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.6
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14.55

12.82

25.87

82.26

yoy growth (%)

13.46

-50.42

-68.55

-35.38

Raw materials

-6.8

-4.53

-8.85

-21

As % of sales

46.74

35.39

34.22

25.53

Employee costs

-3.57

-4.28

-4.83

-14.42

As % of sales

24.56

33.39

18.69

17.53

Other costs

-8.91

-9.27

-14.04

-42.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.25

72.35

54.3

51.36

Operating profit

-4.73

-5.27

-1.86

4.57

OPM

-32.56

-41.14

-7.22

5.56

Depreciation

-0.87

-1.28

-2.46

-3.29

Interest expense

-14.4

-13.89

-12.62

-13.45

Other income

2.52

1.32

1.23

6.08

Profit before tax

-17.49

-19.13

-15.72

-6.08

Taxes

-1.01

1.02

1.13

-4.79

Tax rate

5.8

-5.37

-7.21

78.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.5

-18.11

-14.58

-10.87

Exceptional items

2.03

-3.37

8.71

2.65

Net profit

-16.47

-21.48

-5.87

-8.22

yoy growth (%)

-23.31

265.76

-28.58

-1.17

NPM

-113.21

-167.52

-22.7

-9.99

