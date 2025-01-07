Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.55
12.82
25.87
82.26
yoy growth (%)
13.46
-50.42
-68.55
-35.38
Raw materials
-6.8
-4.53
-8.85
-21
As % of sales
46.74
35.39
34.22
25.53
Employee costs
-3.57
-4.28
-4.83
-14.42
As % of sales
24.56
33.39
18.69
17.53
Other costs
-8.91
-9.27
-14.04
-42.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.25
72.35
54.3
51.36
Operating profit
-4.73
-5.27
-1.86
4.57
OPM
-32.56
-41.14
-7.22
5.56
Depreciation
-0.87
-1.28
-2.46
-3.29
Interest expense
-14.4
-13.89
-12.62
-13.45
Other income
2.52
1.32
1.23
6.08
Profit before tax
-17.49
-19.13
-15.72
-6.08
Taxes
-1.01
1.02
1.13
-4.79
Tax rate
5.8
-5.37
-7.21
78.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.5
-18.11
-14.58
-10.87
Exceptional items
2.03
-3.37
8.71
2.65
Net profit
-16.47
-21.48
-5.87
-8.22
yoy growth (%)
-23.31
265.76
-28.58
-1.17
NPM
-113.21
-167.52
-22.7
-9.99
