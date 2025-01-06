Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-17.49
-19.13
-15.72
-6.08
Depreciation
-0.87
-1.28
-2.46
-3.29
Tax paid
-1.01
1.02
1.13
-4.79
Working capital
-9.91
1.03
-38.74
-3.97
Other operating items
Operating
-29.29
-18.36
-55.79
-18.14
Capital expenditure
-17.1
-3.7
-65.3
-0.62
Free cash flow
-46.39
-22.07
-121.09
-18.76
Equity raised
-220.13
-161.68
-132.11
-95.53
Investing
-0.08
-0.33
-0.16
2.08
Financing
3.12
3.03
-0.16
9.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-263.5
-181.06
-253.53
-102.6
