Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.21
(-4.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-17.49

-19.13

-15.72

-6.08

Depreciation

-0.87

-1.28

-2.46

-3.29

Tax paid

-1.01

1.02

1.13

-4.79

Working capital

-9.91

1.03

-38.74

-3.97

Other operating items

Operating

-29.29

-18.36

-55.79

-18.14

Capital expenditure

-17.1

-3.7

-65.3

-0.62

Free cash flow

-46.39

-22.07

-121.09

-18.76

Equity raised

-220.13

-161.68

-132.11

-95.53

Investing

-0.08

-0.33

-0.16

2.08

Financing

3.12

3.03

-0.16

9.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-263.5

-181.06

-253.53

-102.6

