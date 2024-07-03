Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Summary

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. was originally established R.B. Rodda & Co. Ltd. in March, 1940 and the name of the Company was changed to Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. on 21st January, 1992. The Ahmedabad unit of Soma Textiles & Industries was taken over in 1969 and a major modernisation and expansion programme was carried out to revive it. The Company was one of the first units to manufacture Indigo Denim in 1986. In 1994, the Company commissioned its 100% export-oriented spinning unit (cap.: 30,204 spindles) at a capital outlay of Rs 74 Cr. The Company is currently engaged in Trading of Cotton. Its principal products include cotton yarn and cotton fabrics as also blended yarn and man-made fabrics. In 1995, it replaced 20 narrow-width Ruti looms with 12 Sulzer 390 cm wide-width looms. To achieve better capacity utilisation, six Sulzer wide-width looms along with one Schlafhorst Rotor Spinning Machine and other balancing machines were installed and commissioned in Sep.95. Due to the recessionary trend experienced by the Textile industry and the depressed export market, the steep competition from the unorganised sector resulted in erosion in the profitability of the Company during year 1999-2000.To increase the production of Denim Fabrics, the Company installed 20 Second hand Picanol Airjet Looms.The Company had taken up diversification In its present production plant and added two new products during March, 2004 viz woolen fabrics and knitted fabrics for which it set up new facilities. The Continuous Bleaching and Dyeing machines along with ancillary equipments were commissioned at the Ahmedabad Unit during the year 2005. With the installation and commencement of the steamer in the continuous Dyeing, the Company became fully equipped to to produce new range of shades for fabrics in 2007. It installed 15 Ring frames with automatic doffing equipment. A capacity to produce 5000 pcs. of garments per day was set up in Ahmedabad Unit in 2007. A wholly owned Subsidiary named Soma Textile FZE was incorporated and registered in Hamriya Free Zone, Sharjah, UAE in 2007. During year 2009-10, Soma Textile FZE, an overseas wholly owned subsidiary of the Company raised its Share Capital from AED 300000 to AED 750000. The subsidiary Company, therefore, allotted additional 450 shares of AED 1000 each to two other foreign shareholders i.e. 225 shares each of an aggregate value of AED 450000 and that resulted in dilution of Companys holding in its subsidiary to 40%, from 100% in the paid up capital of its subsidiary. Consequent upon this, Soma Textile FZE ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company on 31st March, 2010 and upon dilution of the Companys holding to 40%, from 100% in the paid up capital of the said subsidiary, it became an Associate of the Company. The Company expanded the Denim process in 2014. The Baramati Cotton to M/s. GTN (Energy (India) Ltd.) at a lumpsum consideration of Rs 29.80 Cr., in June, 2013.