Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

SOMA TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration and approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of Unaudited Fianancial Result for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 Please find herewith Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended, 30th September, 2024, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, of the Company, in their respective meetings held today i.e. on Tuesday the 12th November, 2024, commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 2:58 P.M Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SOMA TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting for consideration and approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 duly limited reviewed by the Auditors of the Company Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, duly accompanied by a Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

SOMA TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Stand-alone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31st March 2024. Intimation for appointment of Independent Director Book closure for updating the register of members for the purpose of 86th AGM Please find herewith the Outcome of Board meeting held today 22-05-2024 for Submission of Stand-alone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

