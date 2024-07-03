SectorTrading
Open₹0.67
Prev. Close₹0.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.16
Day's High₹0.67
Day's Low₹0.65
52 Week's High₹1.25
52 Week's Low₹0.46
Book Value₹-1.6
Face Value₹6
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)131.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,196.29
1,191.92
1,190.15
1,184.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,491.72
-1,297.26
-776.31
-231.65
Net Worth
-295.43
-105.34
413.84
952.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
587.43
3,026.08
2,429.3
1,644.98
yoy growth (%)
-80.58
24.56
47.67
22.94
Raw materials
-534
-2,585.06
-2,115.17
-1,434.83
As % of sales
90.9
85.42
87.06
87.22
Employee costs
-47.36
-94.57
-92.57
-66.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-304.82
-10.54
32.62
7.95
Depreciation
-40.94
-51.12
-25.23
-17.24
Tax paid
-20.99
-3.48
-0.27
-0.17
Working capital
-800.41
314.59
231.02
259.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.58
24.56
47.67
22.94
Op profit growth
-571.02
-0.48
96.66
-404.31
EBIT growth
-438.37
-11.17
73.83
992.28
Net profit growth
34.38
-1,044.92
315.94
-113.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
369.8
381.15
1,468.79
1,184.51
4,040.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
369.8
381.15
1,468.79
1,184.51
4,040.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.84
24.52
20.58
21.18
26.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
G N Bajpai
Vice Chairman
Kishore Biyani
Managing Director
Ashni Biyani
Director
KRISHAN KANT RATHI
Independent Director
Harminder Sahni
Independent Director
Neelam Chhiber
Executive Director
AMIT KUMAR AGARWAL
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Samson Samuel
Additional Director
Ravi Shankar Shrivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Banthia
Addtnl Independent Director
Jayshree Prajapat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Future Consumer Ltd
Summary
Future Consumer Limited was formerly incorporated on July 10, 1996, under the name Subhikshith Finance and Investments Limited. The Company name was changed to Future Ventures India Private Limited with effect from 9 August, 2007 and it became a Public Limited Company with effect from 7th September 2007 as Future Ventures India Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Future Consumer Enterprise Limited w.e.f. 30th September 2013 and then to Future Consumer Limited effective from 13 October, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of sourcing, manufacturing, branding, marketing and distribution of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), Food and Processed Food Products in Urban and Rural India. Earlier, the Company was regulated by the Reserve Bank of India as a non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company. The RBI in terms of application made by the Company has vide its order passed on 21st July 2015 cancelled the Certificate of Registration granted to the Company. Consequently, the Company ceased to be an NBFC.Future Consumer has a strong portfolio of food and Home and Personal Care (HPC) brands. The product portfolio comprises over two dozen innovative brands and is well supported by two key pillars viz. strong distribution network for supplies to over 103,000 stores across India and expertise in the fields of sourcing and manufacturing. The company has one of the leading agri-sourcing operations in the country with access to over 88 locations across India and 7,
The Future Consumer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Consumer Ltd is ₹131.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Future Consumer Ltd is 0 and -0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Consumer Ltd is ₹0.46 and ₹1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Future Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -51.13%, 3 Years at -55.47%, 1 Year at -28.89%, 6 Month at -33.33%, 3 Month at 10.34% and 1 Month at 14.29%.
