Summary

Future Consumer Limited was formerly incorporated on July 10, 1996, under the name Subhikshith Finance and Investments Limited. The Company name was changed to Future Ventures India Private Limited with effect from 9 August, 2007 and it became a Public Limited Company with effect from 7th September 2007 as Future Ventures India Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Future Consumer Enterprise Limited w.e.f. 30th September 2013 and then to Future Consumer Limited effective from 13 October, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of sourcing, manufacturing, branding, marketing and distribution of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), Food and Processed Food Products in Urban and Rural India. Earlier, the Company was regulated by the Reserve Bank of India as a non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company. The RBI in terms of application made by the Company has vide its order passed on 21st July 2015 cancelled the Certificate of Registration granted to the Company. Consequently, the Company ceased to be an NBFC.Future Consumer has a strong portfolio of food and Home and Personal Care (HPC) brands. The product portfolio comprises over two dozen innovative brands and is well supported by two key pillars viz. strong distribution network for supplies to over 103,000 stores across India and expertise in the fields of sourcing and manufacturing. The company has one of the leading agri-sourcing operations in the country with access to over 88 locations across India and 7,

