0.66
(3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.67
  • Day's High0.67
  • 52 Wk High1.25
  • Prev. Close0.64
  • Day's Low0.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0.46
  • Turnover (lac)57.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value6
  • Book Value-1.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)131.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Future Consumer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.67

Prev. Close

0.64

Turnover(Lac.)

57.16

Day's High

0.67

Day's Low

0.65

52 Week's High

1.25

52 Week's Low

0.46

Book Value

-1.6

Face Value

6

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

131.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Future Consumer Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Dec, 2024

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Future Consumer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Future Consumer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.48%

Non-Promoter- 8.11%

Institutions: 8.10%

Non-Institutions: 88.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Future Consumer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,196.29

1,191.92

1,190.15

1,184.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,491.72

-1,297.26

-776.31

-231.65

Net Worth

-295.43

-105.34

413.84

952.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

587.43

3,026.08

2,429.3

1,644.98

yoy growth (%)

-80.58

24.56

47.67

22.94

Raw materials

-534

-2,585.06

-2,115.17

-1,434.83

As % of sales

90.9

85.42

87.06

87.22

Employee costs

-47.36

-94.57

-92.57

-66.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-304.82

-10.54

32.62

7.95

Depreciation

-40.94

-51.12

-25.23

-17.24

Tax paid

-20.99

-3.48

-0.27

-0.17

Working capital

-800.41

314.59

231.02

259.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.58

24.56

47.67

22.94

Op profit growth

-571.02

-0.48

96.66

-404.31

EBIT growth

-438.37

-11.17

73.83

992.28

Net profit growth

34.38

-1,044.92

315.94

-113.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

369.8

381.15

1,468.79

1,184.51

4,040.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

369.8

381.15

1,468.79

1,184.51

4,040.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.84

24.52

20.58

21.18

26.08

View Annually Results

Future Consumer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Future Consumer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

G N Bajpai

Vice Chairman

Kishore Biyani

Managing Director

Ashni Biyani

Director

KRISHAN KANT RATHI

Independent Director

Harminder Sahni

Independent Director

Neelam Chhiber

Executive Director

AMIT KUMAR AGARWAL

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Samson Samuel

Additional Director

Ravi Shankar Shrivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Banthia

Addtnl Independent Director

Jayshree Prajapat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Future Consumer Ltd

Summary

Future Consumer Limited was formerly incorporated on July 10, 1996, under the name Subhikshith Finance and Investments Limited. The Company name was changed to Future Ventures India Private Limited with effect from 9 August, 2007 and it became a Public Limited Company with effect from 7th September 2007 as Future Ventures India Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Future Consumer Enterprise Limited w.e.f. 30th September 2013 and then to Future Consumer Limited effective from 13 October, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of sourcing, manufacturing, branding, marketing and distribution of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), Food and Processed Food Products in Urban and Rural India. Earlier, the Company was regulated by the Reserve Bank of India as a non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company. The RBI in terms of application made by the Company has vide its order passed on 21st July 2015 cancelled the Certificate of Registration granted to the Company. Consequently, the Company ceased to be an NBFC.Future Consumer has a strong portfolio of food and Home and Personal Care (HPC) brands. The product portfolio comprises over two dozen innovative brands and is well supported by two key pillars viz. strong distribution network for supplies to over 103,000 stores across India and expertise in the fields of sourcing and manufacturing. The company has one of the leading agri-sourcing operations in the country with access to over 88 locations across India and 7,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Future Consumer Ltd share price today?

The Future Consumer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Future Consumer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Consumer Ltd is ₹131.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Future Consumer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Future Consumer Ltd is 0 and -0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Future Consumer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Consumer Ltd is ₹0.46 and ₹1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Future Consumer Ltd?

Future Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -51.13%, 3 Years at -55.47%, 1 Year at -28.89%, 6 Month at -33.33%, 3 Month at 10.34% and 1 Month at 14.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Future Consumer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Future Consumer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.49 %
Institutions - 8.11 %
Public - 88.40 %

