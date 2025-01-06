Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
587.43
3,026.08
2,429.3
1,644.98
yoy growth (%)
-80.58
24.56
47.67
22.94
Raw materials
-534
-2,585.06
-2,115.17
-1,434.83
As % of sales
90.9
85.42
87.06
87.22
Employee costs
-47.36
-94.57
-92.57
-66.72
As % of sales
8.06
3.12
3.81
4.05
Other costs
-261.7
-292.17
-167.01
-115.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.55
9.65
6.87
7.03
Operating profit
-255.63
54.27
54.53
27.73
OPM
-43.51
1.79
2.24
1.68
Depreciation
-40.94
-51.12
-25.23
-17.24
Interest expense
-70.01
-79.93
-45.5
-36.98
Other income
61.77
66.24
48.82
34.45
Profit before tax
-304.82
-10.54
32.62
7.95
Taxes
-20.99
-3.48
-0.27
-0.17
Tax rate
6.88
33.05
-0.84
-2.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-325.81
-14.02
32.34
7.77
Exceptional items
-84.94
-291.62
0
0
Net profit
-410.76
-305.65
32.34
7.77
yoy growth (%)
34.38
-1,044.92
315.94
-113.29
NPM
-69.92
-10.1
1.33
0.47
