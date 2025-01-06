iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Consumer Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.66
(3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

587.43

3,026.08

2,429.3

1,644.98

yoy growth (%)

-80.58

24.56

47.67

22.94

Raw materials

-534

-2,585.06

-2,115.17

-1,434.83

As % of sales

90.9

85.42

87.06

87.22

Employee costs

-47.36

-94.57

-92.57

-66.72

As % of sales

8.06

3.12

3.81

4.05

Other costs

-261.7

-292.17

-167.01

-115.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.55

9.65

6.87

7.03

Operating profit

-255.63

54.27

54.53

27.73

OPM

-43.51

1.79

2.24

1.68

Depreciation

-40.94

-51.12

-25.23

-17.24

Interest expense

-70.01

-79.93

-45.5

-36.98

Other income

61.77

66.24

48.82

34.45

Profit before tax

-304.82

-10.54

32.62

7.95

Taxes

-20.99

-3.48

-0.27

-0.17

Tax rate

6.88

33.05

-0.84

-2.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-325.81

-14.02

32.34

7.77

Exceptional items

-84.94

-291.62

0

0

Net profit

-410.76

-305.65

32.34

7.77

yoy growth (%)

34.38

-1,044.92

315.94

-113.29

NPM

-69.92

-10.1

1.33

0.47

