Future Consumer Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.66
(3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

276.14

296.08

1,206.24

798.25

3,093.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

276.14

296.08

1,206.24

798.25

3,093.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.78

19.16

16.42

14.74

16.7

Total Income

291.92

315.24

1,222.67

812.99

3,109.95

Total Expenditure

352.48

523.45

1,238.87

1,055.45

3,015.64

PBIDT

-60.56

-208.21

-16.21

-242.46

94.32

Interest

41.08

39.48

47.93

58.49

65.48

PBDT

-101.64

-247.69

-64.14

-300.94

28.84

Depreciation

13.97

26.51

38.97

44.41

53.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.48

4.97

0.93

0.07

2.59

Deferred Tax

-1.98

-0.52

-0.52

-17.23

13.72

Reported Profit After Tax

-114.1

-278.65

-103.52

-328.19

-41.04

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

0

-0.54

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-114.09

-278.63

-103.48

-328.19

-40.49

Extra-ordinary Items

-61.87

-149.85

0

-35.58

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-52.22

-128.78

-103.48

-292.61

-40.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.58

-0.23

-0.64

-1.66

-0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,191.92

1,190.15

1,190.15

1,184.15

1,144.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-21.93

-70.32

-1.34

-30.37

3.04

PBDTM(%)

-36.8

-83.65

-5.31

-37.69

0.93

PATM(%)

-41.31

-94.11

-8.58

-41.11

-1.32

