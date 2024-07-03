Future Consumer Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
276.14
296.08
1,206.24
798.25
3,093.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
276.14
296.08
1,206.24
798.25
3,093.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.78
19.16
16.42
14.74
16.7
Total Income
291.92
315.24
1,222.67
812.99
3,109.95
Total Expenditure
352.48
523.45
1,238.87
1,055.45
3,015.64
PBIDT
-60.56
-208.21
-16.21
-242.46
94.32
Interest
41.08
39.48
47.93
58.49
65.48
PBDT
-101.64
-247.69
-64.14
-300.94
28.84
Depreciation
13.97
26.51
38.97
44.41
53.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.48
4.97
0.93
0.07
2.59
Deferred Tax
-1.98
-0.52
-0.52
-17.23
13.72
Reported Profit After Tax
-114.1
-278.65
-103.52
-328.19
-41.04
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
0
-0.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-114.09
-278.63
-103.48
-328.19
-40.49
Extra-ordinary Items
-61.87
-149.85
0
-35.58
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-52.22
-128.78
-103.48
-292.61
-40.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.58
-0.23
-0.64
-1.66
-0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,191.92
1,190.15
1,190.15
1,184.15
1,144.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-21.93
-70.32
-1.34
-30.37
3.04
PBDTM(%)
-36.8
-83.65
-5.31
-37.69
0.93
PATM(%)
-41.31
-94.11
-8.58
-41.11
-1.32
