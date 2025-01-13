Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.68
34.45
42.02
24.3
Op profit growth
-728.89
-16.1
458.93
-158.96
EBIT growth
-31,547.81
-94.75
-199.26
12.8
Net profit growth
123.93
730.61
-57.4
-43.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-24.09
1.12
1.8
0.45
EBIT margin
-27.22
0.02
0.65
-0.93
Net profit margin
-40.8
-5.34
-0.86
-2.88
RoCE
-20.91
0.05
1.27
-1.53
RoNW
-14.67
-5.26
-0.68
-2.11
RoA
-7.83
-3.09
-0.42
-1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.45
-1.13
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.74
-1.5
-0.37
-0.56
Book value per share
2.99
5.52
5.23
5.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.44
-6.2
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.18
-4.67
-145.19
-51.29
P/B
1.99
1.26
10.42
5.4
EV/EBIDTA
-6.68
27.74
169.34
407.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.36
-2.12
-7.53
1.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
214.35
56.71
49.61
42.18
Inventory days
34.37
17.63
24.29
24.65
Creditor days
-71.68
-27.68
-28.32
-25.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.46
-0.01
-0.37
0.43
Net debt / equity
0.97
0.6
0.57
0.47
Net debt / op. profit
-2.01
14.02
10.58
43.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.7
-87.1
-86.43
-86.35
Employee costs
-5.32
-2.96
-4.18
-4.62
Other costs
-27.06
-8.8
-7.57
-8.56
