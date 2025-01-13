iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Consumer Ltd Key Ratios

0.62
(-6.06%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.68

34.45

42.02

24.3

Op profit growth

-728.89

-16.1

458.93

-158.96

EBIT growth

-31,547.81

-94.75

-199.26

12.8

Net profit growth

123.93

730.61

-57.4

-43.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-24.09

1.12

1.8

0.45

EBIT margin

-27.22

0.02

0.65

-0.93

Net profit margin

-40.8

-5.34

-0.86

-2.88

RoCE

-20.91

0.05

1.27

-1.53

RoNW

-14.67

-5.26

-0.68

-2.11

RoA

-7.83

-3.09

-0.42

-1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.45

-1.13

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.74

-1.5

-0.37

-0.56

Book value per share

2.99

5.52

5.23

5.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.44

-6.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.18

-4.67

-145.19

-51.29

P/B

1.99

1.26

10.42

5.4

EV/EBIDTA

-6.68

27.74

169.34

407.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

5.36

-2.12

-7.53

1.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

214.35

56.71

49.61

42.18

Inventory days

34.37

17.63

24.29

24.65

Creditor days

-71.68

-27.68

-28.32

-25.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.46

-0.01

-0.37

0.43

Net debt / equity

0.97

0.6

0.57

0.47

Net debt / op. profit

-2.01

14.02

10.58

43.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-91.7

-87.1

-86.43

-86.35

Employee costs

-5.32

-2.96

-4.18

-4.62

Other costs

-27.06

-8.8

-7.57

-8.56

