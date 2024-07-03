Future Consumer Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
104.93
106.39
93.67
97.63
89.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.93
106.39
93.67
97.63
89.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.61
3.65
12.83
4.29
8.07
Total Income
127.54
110.04
106.5
101.92
97.81
Total Expenditure
106
107.4
103.12
101.68
151.5
PBIDT
21.54
2.64
3.38
0.24
-53.69
Interest
15.08
14.82
20.23
13.59
13.95
PBDT
6.47
-12.18
-16.85
-13.34
-67.64
Depreciation
3.98
3.87
3.88
3.91
4.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
0
0.02
0
0.48
Deferred Tax
0.37
-0.25
-0.17
-0.17
-0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
2
-15.8
-20.58
-17.08
-72.62
Minority Interest After NP
-0.12
0
3.72
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.12
-15.8
-24.29
-17.08
-72.62
Extra-ordinary Items
6.36
-0.27
5.35
0.42
-58.69
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.24
-15.53
-29.64
-17.5
-13.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-0.08
-0.1
-0.09
-0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,198.22
1,196.29
1,196.29
1,191.92
1,191.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.52
2.48
3.6
0.24
-59.82
PBDTM(%)
6.16
-11.44
-17.98
-13.66
-75.37
PATM(%)
1.9
-14.85
-21.97
-17.49
-80.92
