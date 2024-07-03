iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Consumer Ltd Quarterly Results

0.66
(3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

104.93

106.39

93.67

97.63

89.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.93

106.39

93.67

97.63

89.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.61

3.65

12.83

4.29

8.07

Total Income

127.54

110.04

106.5

101.92

97.81

Total Expenditure

106

107.4

103.12

101.68

151.5

PBIDT

21.54

2.64

3.38

0.24

-53.69

Interest

15.08

14.82

20.23

13.59

13.95

PBDT

6.47

-12.18

-16.85

-13.34

-67.64

Depreciation

3.98

3.87

3.88

3.91

4.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.12

0

0.02

0

0.48

Deferred Tax

0.37

-0.25

-0.17

-0.17

-0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

2

-15.8

-20.58

-17.08

-72.62

Minority Interest After NP

-0.12

0

3.72

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.12

-15.8

-24.29

-17.08

-72.62

Extra-ordinary Items

6.36

-0.27

5.35

0.42

-58.69

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.24

-15.53

-29.64

-17.5

-13.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

-0.08

-0.1

-0.09

-0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,198.22

1,196.29

1,196.29

1,191.92

1,191.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.52

2.48

3.6

0.24

-59.82

PBDTM(%)

6.16

-11.44

-17.98

-13.66

-75.37

PATM(%)

1.9

-14.85

-21.97

-17.49

-80.92

