Future Consumer Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,196.29
1,191.92
1,190.15
1,184.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,491.72
-1,297.26
-776.31
-231.65
Net Worth
-295.43
-105.34
413.84
952.5
Minority Interest
Debt
410.04
411.6
555.1
600.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
208.74
187.18
119.9
24.03
Total Liabilities
323.35
493.44
1,088.84
1,576.68
Fixed Assets
4.62
19.64
275.45
296.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.71
69.68
196.14
471.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
208.74
187.18
119.9
24.03
Networking Capital
26.38
206.08
477.19
750.56
Inventories
0
1.18
46.72
44.28
Inventory Days
27.51
Sundry Debtors
1.39
28.24
155.73
584.74
Debtor Days
363.32
Other Current Assets
248.43
358.21
570.77
524.64
Sundry Creditors
-35.91
-33.64
-81.16
-165.87
Creditor Days
103.06
Other Current Liabilities
-187.53
-147.91
-214.87
-237.23
Cash
5.9
10.86
20.16
34.88
Total Assets
323.35
493.44
1,088.84
1,576.67
