Future Consumer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.66
(3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:17 PM

Future Consumer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-304.82

-10.54

32.62

7.95

Depreciation

-40.94

-51.12

-25.23

-17.24

Tax paid

-20.99

-3.48

-0.27

-0.17

Working capital

-800.41

314.59

231.02

259.25

Other operating items

Operating

-1,167.17

249.43

238.13

249.78

Capital expenditure

-60.73

167.52

88.52

12.84

Free cash flow

-1,227.9

416.95

326.65

262.62

Equity raised

416.88

668.23

429.96

-114.31

Investing

-9.13

-199.22

43.44

47.67

Financing

137.84

200.89

149.69

-50.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-682.31

1,086.86

949.74

144.99

