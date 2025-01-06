Future Consumer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-304.82
-10.54
32.62
7.95
Depreciation
-40.94
-51.12
-25.23
-17.24
Tax paid
-20.99
-3.48
-0.27
-0.17
Working capital
-800.41
314.59
231.02
259.25
Other operating items
Operating
-1,167.17
249.43
238.13
249.78
Capital expenditure
-60.73
167.52
88.52
12.84
Free cash flow
-1,227.9
416.95
326.65
262.62
Equity raised
416.88
668.23
429.96
-114.31
Investing
-9.13
-199.22
43.44
47.67
Financing
137.84
200.89
149.69
-50.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-682.31
1,086.86
949.74
144.99
