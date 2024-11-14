|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board of Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 19, 2024
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|Update
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Closure of Trading Window
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Held on February 9, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Change in Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.