Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 28, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board of Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 19, 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Update

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Closure of Trading Window

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024