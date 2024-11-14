iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Consumer Ltd Board Meeting

0.62
(-6.06%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Future Consumer CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Nov 202428 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 28, 2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board of Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 19, 2024
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Update
Board Meeting27 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Closure of Trading Window
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Future Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Held on February 9, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Change in Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

