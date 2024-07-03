iifl-logo-icon 1
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Share Price

12.98
(-20.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.98
  • Day's High13.89
  • 52 Wk High39.4
  • Prev. Close16.23
  • Day's Low12.98
  • 52 Wk Low 16.23
  • Turnover (lac)2,049.13
  • P/E202.88
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.07
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)732.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 83.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.74

68.17

53.04

15.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.18

-15.24

-18.75

-19.51

Net Worth

100.92

52.93

34.29

-3.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.71

3.18

0.53

0

yoy growth (%)

173.42

496.4

84,450.8

-68.98

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.28

-0.02

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.78

-5.19

-0.03

0.07

Depreciation

-0.1

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.2

3.25

-0.19

4.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

173.42

496.4

84,450.8

-68.98

Op profit growth

-66.18

3,851.6

-50.09

-62.8

EBIT growth

-88.53

16,055.24

-140.73

-111.08

Net profit growth

-85.12

16,055.24

-140.73

-101.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

128.21

144.54

43.14

0.5

1.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

128.21

144.54

43.14

0.5

1.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.42

0.64

5.61

0.27

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Satya Srikanth Karuturi

Executive Director & CFO

Dasigi Venkata Surya Prakash Rao

Independent Director

Chukka Siva Satya Srinivas

Independent Director

Korpu Venkata Kali Kanaka Durga

Executive Director

Suresh Tammineedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Chowda Reddy

Independent Director

P Parthasarathi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S Ravi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd

Summary

Spacenet Enterprises India Limited was incorporated as Northgate Com Tech Private Limited on 28 May, 2010. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Spacenet Enterprises India Limited on 23 November, 2015.The Company is engaged in the business of development of Software tools and platforms providing fast, flexible and reliable commodities trading tools and to invest, acquire and to deal in gold, and other commodities of all kinds, agricultural or otherwise, finished or unfinished goods and to take delivery and hold them as permitted under Securities Contracts Regulation Act (SCRA) 1956 and the rules made there under and also engaged in the business of Trade finance and Fin-tech and Trade Tech .Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Northgate Technologies Limited, the erstwhile Company and Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited in 2011-12, the entire Business Undertaking of Northgate Technologies Limited demerged into the Company and entire business undertaking of Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited was merged with Northgate Technologies Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd share price today?

The Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd is ₹732.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd is 202.88 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd is ₹16.23 and ₹39.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd?

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.79%, 3 Years at 97.71%, 1 Year at -51.98%, 6 Month at -49.56%, 3 Month at -33.29% and 1 Month at -22.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.67 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 83.96 %

