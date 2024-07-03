Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹12.98
Prev. Close₹16.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,049.13
Day's High₹13.89
Day's Low₹12.98
52 Week's High₹39.4
52 Week's Low₹16.23
Book Value₹2.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)732.62
P/E202.88
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.74
68.17
53.04
15.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.18
-15.24
-18.75
-19.51
Net Worth
100.92
52.93
34.29
-3.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.71
3.18
0.53
0
yoy growth (%)
173.42
496.4
84,450.8
-68.98
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.28
-0.02
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.78
-5.19
-0.03
0.07
Depreciation
-0.1
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
3.25
-0.19
4.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
173.42
496.4
84,450.8
-68.98
Op profit growth
-66.18
3,851.6
-50.09
-62.8
EBIT growth
-88.53
16,055.24
-140.73
-111.08
Net profit growth
-85.12
16,055.24
-140.73
-101.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
128.21
144.54
43.14
0.5
1.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
128.21
144.54
43.14
0.5
1.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.42
0.64
5.61
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Satya Srikanth Karuturi
Executive Director & CFO
Dasigi Venkata Surya Prakash Rao
Independent Director
Chukka Siva Satya Srinivas
Independent Director
Korpu Venkata Kali Kanaka Durga
Executive Director
Suresh Tammineedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Chowda Reddy
Independent Director
P Parthasarathi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S Ravi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd
Summary
Spacenet Enterprises India Limited was incorporated as Northgate Com Tech Private Limited on 28 May, 2010. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Spacenet Enterprises India Limited on 23 November, 2015.The Company is engaged in the business of development of Software tools and platforms providing fast, flexible and reliable commodities trading tools and to invest, acquire and to deal in gold, and other commodities of all kinds, agricultural or otherwise, finished or unfinished goods and to take delivery and hold them as permitted under Securities Contracts Regulation Act (SCRA) 1956 and the rules made there under and also engaged in the business of Trade finance and Fin-tech and Trade Tech .Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Northgate Technologies Limited, the erstwhile Company and Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited in 2011-12, the entire Business Undertaking of Northgate Technologies Limited demerged into the Company and entire business undertaking of Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited was merged with Northgate Technologies Limited.
Read More
The Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd is ₹732.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd is 202.88 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd is ₹16.23 and ₹39.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.79%, 3 Years at 97.71%, 1 Year at -51.98%, 6 Month at -49.56%, 3 Month at -33.29% and 1 Month at -22.31%.
