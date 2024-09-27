|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|The 14th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th September,2024 at 02:00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) at the registered office Address of the company. Spacenet Enterprises India Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Spacenet Enterprises India Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
