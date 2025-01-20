Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.44
-86.64
-82.13
64.32
Op profit growth
-87.4
-66.3
92.71
-4.7
EBIT growth
-259.25
-67.11
94.96
3.86
Net profit growth
-240.95
-66.51
51.88
9.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-85.98
-235.93
-93.54
-8.67
EBIT margin
1,025.78
-222.57
-90.42
-8.28
Net profit margin
981.79
-240.69
-96.04
-11.29
RoCE
-117.68
63.9
-827.12
-57.73
RoNW
-8.7
5
24.81
98.04
RoA
-28.15
17.29
-218.69
-19.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.01
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1
-0.73
-2.15
-1.42
Book value per share
-1.89
-3.88
-3.24
-1.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.88
-0.24
-0.21
P/B
-0.16
-0.16
-0.29
EV/EBIDTA
-4.94
-8.78
-11.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.75
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
759.06
4,107.71
1,159.08
157.38
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-1,292.72
-1,486.92
-645.82
-147.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-23.31
13.64
16.1
2.75
Net debt / equity
-0.73
-0.65
-0.74
-2.13
Net debt / op. profit
-15.73
-3.61
-1.16
-2.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-121.55
-123.96
-26.96
-5.84
Other costs
-64.43
-211.96
-166.57
-102.83
