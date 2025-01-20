iifl-logo-icon 1
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.44

-86.64

-82.13

64.32

Op profit growth

-87.4

-66.3

92.71

-4.7

EBIT growth

-259.25

-67.11

94.96

3.86

Net profit growth

-240.95

-66.51

51.88

9.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-85.98

-235.93

-93.54

-8.67

EBIT margin

1,025.78

-222.57

-90.42

-8.28

Net profit margin

981.79

-240.69

-96.04

-11.29

RoCE

-117.68

63.9

-827.12

-57.73

RoNW

-8.7

5

24.81

98.04

RoA

-28.15

17.29

-218.69

-19.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.01

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1

-0.73

-2.15

-1.42

Book value per share

-1.89

-3.88

-3.24

-1.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.88

-0.24

-0.21

P/B

-0.16

-0.16

-0.29

EV/EBIDTA

-4.94

-8.78

-11.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.75

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

759.06

4,107.71

1,159.08

157.38

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-1,292.72

-1,486.92

-645.82

-147.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-23.31

13.64

16.1

2.75

Net debt / equity

-0.73

-0.65

-0.74

-2.13

Net debt / op. profit

-15.73

-3.61

-1.16

-2.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-121.55

-123.96

-26.96

-5.84

Other costs

-64.43

-211.96

-166.57

-102.83

