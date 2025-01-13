Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.74
68.17
53.04
15.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.18
-15.24
-18.75
-19.51
Net Worth
100.92
52.93
34.29
-3.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
0
2.39
16.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
101.23
52.93
36.68
12.63
Fixed Assets
1.16
0.56
0.62
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
67.27
29.31
13.97
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
27.36
21.17
16.52
12.1
Inventories
0.41
0.01
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
18.82
36.71
22.72
0.11
Debtor Days
4.6
Other Current Assets
11.15
7.69
5.68
13.18
Sundry Creditors
-2.37
-16.36
-11.27
-0.51
Creditor Days
21.36
Other Current Liabilities
-0.65
-6.88
-0.61
-0.68
Cash
5.28
1.91
5.53
0.42
Total Assets
101.25
52.95
36.67
12.63
