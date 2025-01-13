iifl-logo-icon 1
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Balance Sheet

9
(-5.06%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:18:57 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.74

68.17

53.04

15.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.18

-15.24

-18.75

-19.51

Net Worth

100.92

52.93

34.29

-3.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0.31

0

2.39

16.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

101.23

52.93

36.68

12.63

Fixed Assets

1.16

0.56

0.62

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

67.27

29.31

13.97

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0

0.03

0.01

Networking Capital

27.36

21.17

16.52

12.1

Inventories

0.41

0.01

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

18.82

36.71

22.72

0.11

Debtor Days

4.6

Other Current Assets

11.15

7.69

5.68

13.18

Sundry Creditors

-2.37

-16.36

-11.27

-0.51

Creditor Days

21.36

Other Current Liabilities

-0.65

-6.88

-0.61

-0.68

Cash

5.28

1.91

5.53

0.42

Total Assets

101.25

52.95

36.67

12.63

