Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
80.49
116.23
17.09
0.53
0.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.49
116.23
17.09
0.53
0.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.38
0.11
0
0.01
Total Income
80.61
116.62
17.2
0.53
0.38
Total Expenditure
71.41
114.86
17.21
0.89
0.7
PBIDT
9.21
1.76
-0.02
-0.36
-0.32
Interest
0.01
0.16
0.01
0
0.17
PBDT
9.19
1.6
-0.02
-0.36
-0.49
Depreciation
0.2
0.17
0.09
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.11
-0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.99
1.53
-0.1
-0.37
-0.51
Minority Interest After NP
0.26
-0.05
-0.04
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.73
1.58
-0.06
-0.37
-0.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.73
1.58
-0.06
-0.37
-0.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
0.03
0.02
-0.07
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
54.85
53.04
15.82
4.9
4.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.44
1.51
-0.11
-67.92
-86.48
PBDTM(%)
11.41
1.37
-0.11
-67.92
-132.43
PATM(%)
11.16
1.31
-0.58
-69.81
-137.83
