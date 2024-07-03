iifl-logo-icon 1
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.51
(-10.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

80.49

116.23

17.09

0.53

0.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.49

116.23

17.09

0.53

0.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.38

0.11

0

0.01

Total Income

80.61

116.62

17.2

0.53

0.38

Total Expenditure

71.41

114.86

17.21

0.89

0.7

PBIDT

9.21

1.76

-0.02

-0.36

-0.32

Interest

0.01

0.16

0.01

0

0.17

PBDT

9.19

1.6

-0.02

-0.36

-0.49

Depreciation

0.2

0.17

0.09

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.11

-0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.99

1.53

-0.1

-0.37

-0.51

Minority Interest After NP

0.26

-0.05

-0.04

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.73

1.58

-0.06

-0.37

-0.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.73

1.58

-0.06

-0.37

-0.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.17

0.03

0.02

-0.07

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

54.85

53.04

15.82

4.9

4.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.44

1.51

-0.11

-67.92

-86.48

PBDTM(%)

11.41

1.37

-0.11

-67.92

-132.43

PATM(%)

11.16

1.31

-0.58

-69.81

-137.83

