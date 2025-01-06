Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.78
-5.19
-0.03
0.07
Depreciation
-0.1
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
3.25
-0.19
4.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.67
-1.95
-0.22
4.15
Capital expenditure
0.11
0.07
-0.06
-0.72
Free cash flow
-0.56
-1.88
-0.28
3.43
Equity raised
-28.29
-30.57
-30.5
-39.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
31.56
22.07
13.73
2.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.69
-10.38
-17.06
-33.59
