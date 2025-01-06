iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.98
(-20.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd

Spacenet Enterpr FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.78

-5.19

-0.03

0.07

Depreciation

-0.1

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.2

3.25

-0.19

4.09

Other operating items

Operating

-0.67

-1.95

-0.22

4.15

Capital expenditure

0.11

0.07

-0.06

-0.72

Free cash flow

-0.56

-1.88

-0.28

3.43

Equity raised

-28.29

-30.57

-30.5

-39.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

31.56

22.07

13.73

2.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.69

-10.38

-17.06

-33.59

Spacenet Enterpr : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.