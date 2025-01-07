iifl-logo-icon 1
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.68
(-10.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.71

3.18

0.53

0

yoy growth (%)

173.42

496.4

84,450.8

-68.98

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.28

-0.02

-0.12

As % of sales

5.67

9.01

3.98

19,565.38

Other costs

-9.97

-8.08

-0.64

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

114.46

253.81

120.59

22,169.8

Operating profit

-1.75

-5.18

-0.13

-0.26

OPM

-20.13

-162.82

-24.57

-41,635.18

Depreciation

-0.1

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.19

0

0

0

Other income

1.26

0

0.1

0.35

Profit before tax

-0.78

-5.19

-0.03

0.07

Taxes

0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-1.66

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.77

-5.19

-0.03

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.77

-5.19

-0.03

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-85.12

16,055.24

-140.73

-101.35

NPM

-8.86

-163

-6.01

12,491.48

