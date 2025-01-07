Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.71
3.18
0.53
0
yoy growth (%)
173.42
496.4
84,450.8
-68.98
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.28
-0.02
-0.12
As % of sales
5.67
9.01
3.98
19,565.38
Other costs
-9.97
-8.08
-0.64
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
114.46
253.81
120.59
22,169.8
Operating profit
-1.75
-5.18
-0.13
-0.26
OPM
-20.13
-162.82
-24.57
-41,635.18
Depreciation
-0.1
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.19
0
0
0
Other income
1.26
0
0.1
0.35
Profit before tax
-0.78
-5.19
-0.03
0.07
Taxes
0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-1.66
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.77
-5.19
-0.03
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.77
-5.19
-0.03
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-85.12
16,055.24
-140.73
-101.35
NPM
-8.86
-163
-6.01
12,491.48
