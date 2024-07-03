iifl-logo-icon 1
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Company Summary

9
(-5.06%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd Summary

Spacenet Enterprises India Limited was incorporated as Northgate Com Tech Private Limited on 28 May, 2010. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Spacenet Enterprises India Limited on 23 November, 2015.The Company is engaged in the business of development of Software tools and platforms providing fast, flexible and reliable commodities trading tools and to invest, acquire and to deal in gold, and other commodities of all kinds, agricultural or otherwise, finished or unfinished goods and to take delivery and hold them as permitted under Securities Contracts Regulation Act (SCRA) 1956 and the rules made there under and also engaged in the business of Trade finance and Fin-tech and Trade Tech .Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Northgate Technologies Limited, the erstwhile Company and Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited in 2011-12, the entire Business Undertaking of Northgate Technologies Limited demerged into the Company and entire business undertaking of Green Fire Agri Commodities Private Limited was merged with Northgate Technologies Limited.

