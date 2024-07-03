iifl-logo-icon 1
Visagar Polytex Ltd Share Price

1.02
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.05
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High2.1
  • Prev. Close1.05
  • Day's Low1.01
  • 52 Wk Low 0.9
  • Turnover (lac)4.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Visagar Polytex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4.83

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1.01

52 Week's High

2.1

52 Week's Low

0.9

Book Value

0.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Visagar Polytex Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Visagar Polytex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Visagar Polytex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.63%

Non-Promoter- 94.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Visagar Polytex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.49

30.49

30.49

30.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.69

-12.16

-10.77

-10.28

Net Worth

2.8

18.33

19.72

20.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.81

10.16

82.26

81.15

yoy growth (%)

-52.66

-87.63

1.37

-21.34

Raw materials

-3.88

-22.79

-75.52

-71.41

As % of sales

80.72

224.16

91.8

87.99

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.35

-1.02

-1.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

-14.35

1.7

1.65

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.74

-1

-0.97

Tax paid

0

0

-0.3

-0.3

Working capital

-0.07

-8.88

2.88

1.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.66

-87.63

1.37

-21.34

Op profit growth

-104.1

-428.81

3.12

31.64

EBIT growth

-101.48

-550.01

3.57

156.81

Net profit growth

-100.29

-1,118.56

3.79

1,177.69

No Record Found

Visagar Polytex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Visagar Polytex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tilok Chand Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kaushal Singh Yadav

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhubala Vaishnaw

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kailash Chhaparwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kuldeep Kumar

Director

Vikramjit Singh Gill

Additional Director

Suzad Mohd Iqbal Hussain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Visagar Polytex Ltd

Summary

Visagar Polytex Ltd was incorporated in 1983. The Company is into textile manufacturing, trading, wholesaling and retailing activities comprising a number of independent as well as interdependent verticals viz, Ethnic Wear (Saree/ Lehenga) wholesale, Ethnic Wear (Saree/ Lehenga) Manufacturing, Retailing (own/ franchise), Fabrics trading and Contract-based manufacturing. The Company has a retail chain retailing designer sarees under Vividha brand, in addition to comprehensive manufacturing and wholesale facilities at Kolkata & Surat. Apart from this, the Company has one of the most integrated infrastructure and capabilities in the huge SAREE & LEHENGA market which is estimated to be over Rs. 50,000 Crore.Company had installed various new machineries at the Factory situated at Gothan, Surat where the Company is carrying out designing, printing, dyeing of sarees as well as lehengas in 2014. In 2016, the Company opened two showrooms at Mumbai and Jaipur under its Brand name VIVIDHA. In addition, it launched its Home Based Opportunity Scheme (HBO) for aspiring women entrepreneurs where a woman with nominal capital could approach Company. In 2017, it concentrated on its core manufacturing activities for value addition to fabrics & apparels, training of staff for special purpose embroideries, expanding client outreach by marketing efforts, adopting industry standard practices and putting Quality systems in place.
Company FAQs

What is the Visagar Polytex Ltd share price today?

The Visagar Polytex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Polytex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visagar Polytex Ltd is ₹29.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Visagar Polytex Ltd is 0 and 43.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Visagar Polytex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visagar Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visagar Polytex Ltd is ₹0.9 and ₹2.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Visagar Polytex Ltd?

Visagar Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.57%, 3 Years at -16.45%, 1 Year at -4.55%, 6 Month at -11.76%, 3 Month at -0.94% and 1 Month at -1.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Visagar Polytex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Visagar Polytex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.37 %

