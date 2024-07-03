SectorTrading
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close₹1.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.83
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹1.01
52 Week's High₹2.1
52 Week's Low₹0.9
Book Value₹0.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.49
30.49
30.49
30.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.69
-12.16
-10.77
-10.28
Net Worth
2.8
18.33
19.72
20.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.81
10.16
82.26
81.15
yoy growth (%)
-52.66
-87.63
1.37
-21.34
Raw materials
-3.88
-22.79
-75.52
-71.41
As % of sales
80.72
224.16
91.8
87.99
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.35
-1.02
-1.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
-14.35
1.7
1.65
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.74
-1
-0.97
Tax paid
0
0
-0.3
-0.3
Working capital
-0.07
-8.88
2.88
1.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.66
-87.63
1.37
-21.34
Op profit growth
-104.1
-428.81
3.12
31.64
EBIT growth
-101.48
-550.01
3.57
156.81
Net profit growth
-100.29
-1,118.56
3.79
1,177.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tilok Chand Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kaushal Singh Yadav
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhubala Vaishnaw
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kailash Chhaparwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kuldeep Kumar
Director
Vikramjit Singh Gill
Additional Director
Suzad Mohd Iqbal Hussain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Visagar Polytex Ltd was incorporated in 1983. The Company is into textile manufacturing, trading, wholesaling and retailing activities comprising a number of independent as well as interdependent verticals viz, Ethnic Wear (Saree/ Lehenga) wholesale, Ethnic Wear (Saree/ Lehenga) Manufacturing, Retailing (own/ franchise), Fabrics trading and Contract-based manufacturing. The Company has a retail chain retailing designer sarees under Vividha brand, in addition to comprehensive manufacturing and wholesale facilities at Kolkata & Surat. Apart from this, the Company has one of the most integrated infrastructure and capabilities in the huge SAREE & LEHENGA market which is estimated to be over Rs. 50,000 Crore.Company had installed various new machineries at the Factory situated at Gothan, Surat where the Company is carrying out designing, printing, dyeing of sarees as well as lehengas in 2014. In 2016, the Company opened two showrooms at Mumbai and Jaipur under its Brand name VIVIDHA. In addition, it launched its Home Based Opportunity Scheme (HBO) for aspiring women entrepreneurs where a woman with nominal capital could approach Company. In 2017, it concentrated on its core manufacturing activities for value addition to fabrics & apparels, training of staff for special purpose embroideries, expanding client outreach by marketing efforts, adopting industry standard practices and putting Quality systems in place.
