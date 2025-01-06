Visagar Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
-14.35
1.7
1.65
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.74
-1
-0.97
Tax paid
0
0
-0.3
-0.3
Working capital
-0.07
-8.88
2.88
1.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.68
-23.97
3.28
1.47
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.11
1.37
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.66
-23.85
4.65
1.5
Equity raised
-18.2
15.73
6.32
13.39
Investing
0
-0.16
0
0
Financing
17.76
4.32
0.17
-0.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.1
-3.96
11.14
13.97
