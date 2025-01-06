iifl-logo-icon 1
Visagar Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.02
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Visagar Polytex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

-14.35

1.7

1.65

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.74

-1

-0.97

Tax paid

0

0

-0.3

-0.3

Working capital

-0.07

-8.88

2.88

1.09

Other operating items

Operating

-0.68

-23.97

3.28

1.47

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.11

1.37

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.66

-23.85

4.65

1.5

Equity raised

-18.2

15.73

6.32

13.39

Investing

0

-0.16

0

0

Financing

17.76

4.32

0.17

-0.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.1

-3.96

11.14

13.97

