|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.81
10.16
82.26
81.15
yoy growth (%)
-52.66
-87.63
1.37
-21.34
Raw materials
-3.88
-22.79
-75.52
-71.41
As % of sales
80.72
224.16
91.8
87.99
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.35
-1.02
-1.35
As % of sales
1.81
3.5
1.25
1.66
Other costs
-0.28
-0.45
-1.62
-4.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.01
4.44
1.98
5.44
Operating profit
0.55
-13.43
4.08
3.96
OPM
11.45
-132.11
4.96
4.88
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.74
-1
-0.97
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.31
-1.4
-1.35
Other income
0.3
0.14
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
0.04
-14.35
1.7
1.65
Taxes
0
0
-0.3
-0.3
Tax rate
0
0
-17.55
-18.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-14.35
1.4
1.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
-14.35
1.4
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-100.29
-1,118.56
3.79
1,177.69
NPM
0.86
-141.13
1.71
1.67
