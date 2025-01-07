iifl-logo-icon 1
Visagar Polytex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.01
(-0.98%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.81

10.16

82.26

81.15

yoy growth (%)

-52.66

-87.63

1.37

-21.34

Raw materials

-3.88

-22.79

-75.52

-71.41

As % of sales

80.72

224.16

91.8

87.99

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.35

-1.02

-1.35

As % of sales

1.81

3.5

1.25

1.66

Other costs

-0.28

-0.45

-1.62

-4.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.01

4.44

1.98

5.44

Operating profit

0.55

-13.43

4.08

3.96

OPM

11.45

-132.11

4.96

4.88

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.74

-1

-0.97

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.31

-1.4

-1.35

Other income

0.3

0.14

0.03

0.02

Profit before tax

0.04

-14.35

1.7

1.65

Taxes

0

0

-0.3

-0.3

Tax rate

0

0

-17.55

-18.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

-14.35

1.4

1.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

-14.35

1.4

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-100.29

-1,118.56

3.79

1,177.69

NPM

0.86

-141.13

1.71

1.67

