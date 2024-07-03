iifl-logo-icon 1
Visagar Polytex Ltd Company Summary

Jan 14, 2025|01:09:45 PM

Visagar Polytex Ltd Summary

Visagar Polytex Ltd was incorporated in 1983. The Company is into textile manufacturing, trading, wholesaling and retailing activities comprising a number of independent as well as interdependent verticals viz, Ethnic Wear (Saree/ Lehenga) wholesale, Ethnic Wear (Saree/ Lehenga) Manufacturing, Retailing (own/ franchise), Fabrics trading and Contract-based manufacturing. The Company has a retail chain retailing designer sarees under Vividha brand, in addition to comprehensive manufacturing and wholesale facilities at Kolkata & Surat. Apart from this, the Company has one of the most integrated infrastructure and capabilities in the huge SAREE & LEHENGA market which is estimated to be over Rs. 50,000 Crore.Company had installed various new machineries at the Factory situated at Gothan, Surat where the Company is carrying out designing, printing, dyeing of sarees as well as lehengas in 2014. In 2016, the Company opened two showrooms at Mumbai and Jaipur under its Brand name VIVIDHA. In addition, it launched its Home Based Opportunity Scheme (HBO) for aspiring women entrepreneurs where a woman with nominal capital could approach Company. In 2017, it concentrated on its core manufacturing activities for value addition to fabrics & apparels, training of staff for special purpose embroideries, expanding client outreach by marketing efforts, adopting industry standard practices and putting Quality systems in place.

