Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

With reference to the above cited subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 12th December, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, has appointed following Directors 1. Mr. Suzad Mohd Iqbal Hussain (DIN:10788483) as an Additional Director (Executive Director),

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

VISAGAR POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER 2024 TO CONSIDER FOLLOWING: 1. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2. ANY OTHER BUSSINESS The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 12th November, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. Adoption of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024; The Board Meeting commenced at 08:20 p.m. & concluded at 09:05p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

VISAGAR POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for reorganisation and 2. unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 21st October, 2024, has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Alteration of Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. The brief details of alteration in MOA as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of the Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are annexed herewith and marked as Annexure - A. 2. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

VISAGAR POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th August 2024 at its Registered Office

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

1. To considered and approved and signed reports of the Board of Directors. 2. To appoint Director in place of Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Board of Directors unanimously decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari as a Director of the Company subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. To consider re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw(DIN:08376551) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years Board of Directors has decided and considered the re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw as an Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief Details are annexed herewith marked as Annexure - I Read less..

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

VISAGAR POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 09th August 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider the following: 1. To adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. To Approve the Appointment of Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 3. To Approve the Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 4. To consider other business if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 09TH August, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. Adoption of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 3. Appointment of M/S Kirti Sharma & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 20224-2025 4. Appointment of Mr. Lakhpat. M. Trivedi , Chattered Accountant as an Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-2025 The Board Meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. & concluded at 4:15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

VISAGAR POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider the following: 1. To adopt Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To adopt and approve the Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st March 2024 together with the Profit and Loss Account as of that date and the Report of the Auditors thereon; 3. To consider other business if any. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today on 27th May, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. To adopt Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; along with the Auditors Report thereto; 2. Declaration of Un-modified opinion on the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024.¬ The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 07:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:45p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

This is to inform the exchange about the following: 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor This is to inform the exchange about the following: Appointment of Internal & Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024