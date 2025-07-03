iifl-logo
Kalyani Commercials Ltd Share Price Live

125.26
(5.00%)
Jul 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.26
  • Day's High125.26
  • 52 Wk High125.26
  • Prev. Close119.3
  • Day's Low119.3
  • 52 Wk Low 119.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.87
  • P/E5.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value198.69
  • EPS23.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kalyani Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

125.26

Prev. Close

119.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.87

Day's High

125.26

Day's Low

119.3

52 Week's High

125.26

52 Week's Low

119.3

Book Value

198.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.53

P/E

5.37

EPS

23.33

Divi. Yield

0

Kalyani Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kalyani Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kalyani Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

03 Jul, 2025|06:17 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.14%

Non-Promoter- 46.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalyani Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.54

14.33

11.17

8.23

Net Worth

17.54

15.33

12.17

9.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

135.05

227.72

495.34

454.36

yoy growth (%)

-40.69

-54.02

9.01

-15.22

Raw materials

-125.95

-212.53

-468.25

-419.43

As % of sales

93.26

93.32

94.53

92.31

Employee costs

-3.86

-6.12

-5.36

-3.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.98

1.12

0.81

0.78

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.94

-0.69

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.24

-0.3

-0.23

Working capital

12.71

-54.13

38.59

-8.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.69

-54.02

9.01

-15.22

Op profit growth

-52.58

-36.3

19.44

14.62

EBIT growth

-58.67

-31.45

21.49

15.92

Net profit growth

-28.55

70.18

-4.96

-11.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

229.66

227.37

640.68

900.95

715.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

229.66

227.37

640.68

900.95

715.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.45

Other Income

1.02

0.34

1.46

0.52

0.08

Kalyani Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,630.2

116.123,03,289.844,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

745.55

49.4726,168.81225.640.97914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

312

16.9124,410.91209.452.1813,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

607.95

136.6113,427.632.010.25311.4967.52

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

70.96

133.8510,6410.3200.239.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalyani Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shankar Lal Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sourabh Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Manushree Agarwal

Independent Director

Gagan Anand

Independent Director

Nikhita Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suranjan Upadhyay

Registered Office

BG-223 G T Karnal Road,

Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,

Delhi - 110042

Tel: 91-11-43063223/47060223

Website: http://www.kalyanicommercialsltd.com

Email: kalyanicommercialslimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Kalyani Commercials Limited was incorporated in July 08, 1985. The company is into the business of sales and servicing of commercial vehicle and two wheelers and petroleum products. The company is als...
Reports by Kalyani Commercials Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kalyani Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Kalyani Commercials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹125.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Commercials Ltd is ₹12.53 Cr. as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalyani Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Commercials Ltd is 5.37 and 0.63 as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalyani Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Commercials Ltd is ₹119.3 and ₹125.26 as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalyani Commercials Ltd?

Kalyani Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.98%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalyani Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalyani Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.86 %

