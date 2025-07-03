Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹125.26
Prev. Close₹119.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.87
Day's High₹125.26
Day's Low₹119.3
52 Week's High₹125.26
52 Week's Low₹119.3
Book Value₹198.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.53
P/E5.37
EPS23.33
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.54
14.33
11.17
8.23
Net Worth
17.54
15.33
12.17
9.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
135.05
227.72
495.34
454.36
yoy growth (%)
-40.69
-54.02
9.01
-15.22
Raw materials
-125.95
-212.53
-468.25
-419.43
As % of sales
93.26
93.32
94.53
92.31
Employee costs
-3.86
-6.12
-5.36
-3.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.98
1.12
0.81
0.78
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.94
-0.69
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.24
-0.3
-0.23
Working capital
12.71
-54.13
38.59
-8.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.69
-54.02
9.01
-15.22
Op profit growth
-52.58
-36.3
19.44
14.62
EBIT growth
-58.67
-31.45
21.49
15.92
Net profit growth
-28.55
70.18
-4.96
-11.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
229.66
227.37
640.68
900.95
715.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
229.66
227.37
640.68
900.95
715.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.45
Other Income
1.02
0.34
1.46
0.52
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,630.2
|116.12
|3,03,289.84
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
745.55
|49.47
|26,168.81
|225.64
|0.97
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
312
|16.91
|24,410.91
|209.45
|2.18
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
607.95
|136.61
|13,427.6
|32.01
|0.25
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
70.96
|133.85
|10,641
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shankar Lal Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sourabh Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Manushree Agarwal
Independent Director
Gagan Anand
Independent Director
Nikhita Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suranjan Upadhyay
BG-223 G T Karnal Road,
Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,
Delhi - 110042
Tel: 91-11-43063223/47060223
Website: http://www.kalyanicommercialsltd.com
Email: kalyanicommercialslimited@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Kalyani Commercials Limited was incorporated in July 08, 1985. The company is into the business of sales and servicing of commercial vehicle and two wheelers and petroleum products. The company is als...
Read More
Reports by Kalyani Commercials Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.