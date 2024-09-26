The notice of Thirty Ninth (39th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th day of September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon at BG-223, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, GT Karnal Road, New Delhi-110042. Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Kalyani Commercials Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of undefined held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)