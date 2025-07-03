Kalyani Commercials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.98
1.12
0.81
0.78
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.94
-0.69
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.24
-0.3
-0.23
Working capital
12.71
-54.13
38.59
-8.84
Other operating items
Operating
12.71
-54.18
38.41
-9.04
Capital expenditure
-0.65
0.8
0.55
0.11
Free cash flow
12.05
-53.37
38.96
-8.92
Equity raised
15.38
13.02
11.2
10.1
Investing
-0.09
-0.1
2.04
2.15
Financing
25.06
-44.6
44.59
-6.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.39
-85.05
96.79
-3.41
