Kalyani Commercials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

131.52
(5.00%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kalyani Commerc. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.98

1.12

0.81

0.78

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.94

-0.69

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.24

-0.3

-0.23

Working capital

12.71

-54.13

38.59

-8.84

Other operating items

Operating

12.71

-54.18

38.41

-9.04

Capital expenditure

-0.65

0.8

0.55

0.11

Free cash flow

12.05

-53.37

38.96

-8.92

Equity raised

15.38

13.02

11.2

10.1

Investing

-0.09

-0.1

2.04

2.15

Financing

25.06

-44.6

44.59

-6.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.39

-85.05

96.79

-3.41

