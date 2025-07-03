iifl-logo
Kalyani Commercials Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.52
(5.00%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

135.05

227.72

495.34

454.36

yoy growth (%)

-40.69

-54.02

9.01

-15.22

Raw materials

-125.95

-212.53

-468.25

-419.43

As % of sales

93.26

93.32

94.53

92.31

Employee costs

-3.86

-6.12

-5.36

-3.92

As % of sales

2.86

2.68

1.08

0.86

Other costs

-2.68

-3.68

-13.27

-23.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.98

1.62

2.68

5.26

Operating profit

2.55

5.37

8.44

7.06

OPM

1.88

2.36

1.7

1.55

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.94

-0.69

-0.74

Interest expense

-1.28

-4.35

-7.17

-5.8

Other income

0.34

1.04

0.24

0.25

Profit before tax

0.98

1.12

0.81

0.78

Taxes

-0.34

-0.24

-0.3

-0.23

Tax rate

-35.62

-21.59

-36.63

-30.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.63

0.88

0.51

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.63

0.88

0.51

0.54

yoy growth (%)

-28.55

70.18

-4.96

-11.92

NPM

0.46

0.38

0.1

0.12

