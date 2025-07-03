Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
135.05
227.72
495.34
454.36
yoy growth (%)
-40.69
-54.02
9.01
-15.22
Raw materials
-125.95
-212.53
-468.25
-419.43
As % of sales
93.26
93.32
94.53
92.31
Employee costs
-3.86
-6.12
-5.36
-3.92
As % of sales
2.86
2.68
1.08
0.86
Other costs
-2.68
-3.68
-13.27
-23.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.98
1.62
2.68
5.26
Operating profit
2.55
5.37
8.44
7.06
OPM
1.88
2.36
1.7
1.55
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.94
-0.69
-0.74
Interest expense
-1.28
-4.35
-7.17
-5.8
Other income
0.34
1.04
0.24
0.25
Profit before tax
0.98
1.12
0.81
0.78
Taxes
-0.34
-0.24
-0.3
-0.23
Tax rate
-35.62
-21.59
-36.63
-30.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.63
0.88
0.51
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.63
0.88
0.51
0.54
yoy growth (%)
-28.55
70.18
-4.96
-11.92
NPM
0.46
0.38
0.1
0.12
