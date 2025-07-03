Kalyani Commercials Ltd Summary

Kalyani Commercials Limited was incorporated in July 08, 1985. The company is into the business of sales and servicing of commercial vehicle and two wheelers and petroleum products. The company is also into the business of Finance works. The Company has obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as Non-Banking Finance Company; vide Registration No 14.00928 dated 2ndJune 1998. Since 1989, the equity shares of the Company were listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited but got derecognized vide SEBI order no. WTM/PS/45/MRD/DSA/NOV/2014 dated 19th November 2014. Pursuant to which, name of the Company was appearing on the Dissemination Board of BSE Limited (BSE). Further, the Company made an application for Direct Listing of 10,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) as per the Direct Listing Norms prescribed by NSE on 10th March 2016. Favorably, the Company got listed on NSE and therefore admitted to dealings on the Exchange w. e. f. February 13, 2017. During the year 2017, Ganganagar Vehicles Private Limited became a subsidiary of the company with effect from 28th November 2016. During the year 2017, Nekub Consultancy Limited and YYKS Buildcon Limited became wholly owned subsidiaries with effect from 15th March 2017 respectively.During the period under review 2017, the Company had 5 branches in Delhi and Kota both.During the period under review 2019, the Company had 3 branches named, Ganganagar Motors (Kota), BPCL Filling Station and GD Automobiles in Rajasthan and Haryana both.