|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board decided to Close its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday the 21st day of September, 2024 to Thursday the 26th day September, 2024 (both days inclusive).
