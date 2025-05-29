|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 Kalyani Commercials Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.05.2025) Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 27.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|4 Feb 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended September 2024 . Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Kalyani Commercials Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:12/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.