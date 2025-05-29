iifl-logo
Kalyani Commercials Ltd Board Meeting

125.26
(5.00%)
Jul 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kalyani Commerc. CORPORATE ACTIONS

03/07/2024calendar-icon
03/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202522 May 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 Kalyani Commercials Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.05.2025) Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 27.06.2025)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10.02.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KALYANI COMMERCIALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended September 2024 . Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Kalyani Commercials Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Kalyani Commercials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:12/08/2024)

