Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Share Price

0.15
(-25.00%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

6.77

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.63

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.58%

Non-Promoter- 5.93%

Institutions: 5.92%

Non-Institutions: 93.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

132.15

132.15

132.15

132.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.64

88.28

77.92

70.2

Net Worth

215.79

220.43

210.07

202.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

140.54

91.92

328.12

327

yoy growth (%)

52.89

-71.98

0.34

-27.71

Raw materials

-132.13

-86.11

-320.91

-324.53

As % of sales

94.01

93.68

97.8

99.24

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.19

-0.31

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Profit before tax

0.04

0.02

0.54

0.36

Depreciation

-1.52

-0.98

-1.65

-1.92

Tax paid

0.31

0.11

0.16

0.16

Working capital

34.34

-31.24

-77.88

-60

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.89

-71.98

0.34

-27.71

Op profit growth

31.51

7.44

-108.57

-186.94

EBIT growth

-19.7

-50.56

84.08

-94.85

Net profit growth

169.66

-81.1

34.95

-95.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Jun-2014Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

670.11

629.59

506.24

928.23

1,001.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

670.11

629.59

506.24

928.23

1,001.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

17.32

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.26

1.73

0.63

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vivek Agarwal

Director

V Manikandan

Director

Anita Bajoria

Director

Sanjay Singhania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd

Summary

Southern Ispat Limited (SIL) was incorporated on 27th Jun.95 as a public limited company at Cochin and commenced business on 30th Aug.95. It has been promoted by Vivek Agrawal, Sushil Kumar Pansari, Ramesh Chandra Verma and Ansuya Devi Agrawal.The company is setting up a composite Mini Steel Plant comprising of Ingot casting and Rolling Mill for the manufacture of Mild Steel CTD Bars, Angles, Sections and other rerolled products with an installed capacity of 21,000 TPA in the State of Kerala. The total cost of Plant and Machinery required for the proposed project including erection, installation, insurance etc. is estimated at Rs 3.99 crores.SIL proposes to get the technical consultancy services from M/s Raipur Industrial Consultants Pvt Ltd. During Feb.96, SIL came out with a public issue of 31,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 3.15 crores to part finance the project.During the year 1996-97, the commercial production of Metallic Abrasives and C I Castings Mould has commenced from Dec96. The companys production has been affected due to delay in supply of power to it unit by KSEB.The company has successfully completed the upgradation of Plant & Machinery during December 2004 and started production.Following the upgradation,the capacity of the plant would be doubled. The company has already tied up with a foreign raw material supplier for its requirement. With the rise in demand in Steel Sector,the company has set up a Sponge Iron manufacturin
