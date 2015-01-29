Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
0.04
0.02
0.54
0.36
Depreciation
-1.52
-0.98
-1.65
-1.92
Tax paid
0.31
0.11
0.16
0.16
Working capital
34.34
-31.24
-77.88
-60
Other operating items
Operating
33.17
-32.08
-78.81
-61.39
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.77
0.05
Free cash flow
33.17
-32.08
-78.04
-61.34
Equity raised
147.75
139.69
126.17
104.82
Investing
3.06
0
0.41
0.01
Financing
0.05
0.6
0.35
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
184.04
108.2
48.88
43.57
