Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.15
(-25.00%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Southern Ispat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Profit before tax

0.04

0.02

0.54

0.36

Depreciation

-1.52

-0.98

-1.65

-1.92

Tax paid

0.31

0.11

0.16

0.16

Working capital

34.34

-31.24

-77.88

-60

Other operating items

Operating

33.17

-32.08

-78.81

-61.39

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.77

0.05

Free cash flow

33.17

-32.08

-78.04

-61.34

Equity raised

147.75

139.69

126.17

104.82

Investing

3.06

0

0.41

0.01

Financing

0.05

0.6

0.35

0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

184.04

108.2

48.88

43.57

